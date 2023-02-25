Farmville Central's Short

Farmville Central’s Jah Short throws down a one-handed slam during a win over Wilson Prep earlier this season. Short scored 27 points in Friday’s Eastern Plains tournament title game against Greene Central.

 File/The Daily Reflector

FARMVILLE — For Farmville Central’s boys basketball team, Friday’s 76-63 grinding win over Greene Central to capture the Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament – its 10th consecutive league crown – was good preparation for the upcoming NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.

The game was closer than the final score indicated. The third quarter saw four lead changes, and the contest was knotted at 55 on a layup by Greene Central’s Savior Branch early in the final period.