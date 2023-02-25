Farmville Central’s Jah Short throws down a one-handed slam during a win over Wilson Prep earlier this season. Short scored 27 points in Friday’s Eastern Plains tournament title game against Greene Central.
FARMVILLE — For Farmville Central’s boys basketball team, Friday’s 76-63 grinding win over Greene Central to capture the Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament – its 10th consecutive league crown – was good preparation for the upcoming NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
The game was closer than the final score indicated. The third quarter saw four lead changes, and the contest was knotted at 55 on a layup by Greene Central’s Savior Branch early in the final period.
A 3-pointer by Jah Short with 5:42 to go and three free throws by Jayden Pitt after being fouled 30 seconds later put Farmville Central (24-1) ahead for good.
Farmville will play host to Fairmont in the opening round of the 2A playoffs Tuesday night.
The Jaguars hit eight of their nine free-throw attempts in the final 1:35 to pad the margin.
“Obviously, we didn’t have our best night shooting the ball from deep,” Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said. “We rebounded the ball really well tonight, especially in the second half. We came up with a lot of big boards.”
The Rams (21-6) suffered their third loss to the Jaguars this season.
“We haven’t played many teams better than Farmville Central, and in order to win a 2A title, we’re going to have to beat a team like that,” Greene Central coach Blue Edwards said.
“The last two games in particular against Farmville Central, we have shown that we can play. Now, we just have to be a little bit more consistent in doing the things that we do well. The only thing that bothered me tonight is our lack in handling the basketball in our guards. Too many turnovers,” Edwards said.
The Rams committed 19 turnovers, including 10 in the second quarter.
Short paced the Jaguars with 27 points, and Alex Moye added 18 to go with six rebounds. Pitt chipped in 11 points, while J.D. Daniels pulled down seven rebounds to go with his six points.
Kendrick Harper led Greene Central with 19 points and 11 rebounds as four Rams finished in double figures. Nemaj Auston and Amir Holmes had 13 points apiece, while Branch added 12.
South Central 60 Jacksonville 57
The Falcons hung around with top-seeded Jacksonville in Friday’s Big Carolina Conference tournament championship game long enough to force overtime.
When they did, the visitors took control of the game for good to clinch the tournament BCC championship.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 63 South Central 46
The Vikings claimed the BCC girls’ title in resounding fashion on Friday night at Jacksonville High School with a 17-point shelling of their crosstown rivals.
It marked the 25th win of the season for D.H. Conley (25-3) and gave the Vikings the season series lead over the Falcons (19-5) after the teams split during the regular season.
SC hosted Richlands on Tuesday night in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.