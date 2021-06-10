Farmville Central’s football team placed three players on the Eastern Plains 2A Conference all-conference team this season.
The Jaguars, who finished in fifth place in the league, put running back/defensive back Dantavious Short, running back/defensive end Rashae Owens and running back Anthony Suggs on the team voted on by the conference coaches.
Running back Malachi Wolf, defensive end/linebacker Jordan Daniels, linebacker Sam Barrow and strong safety Alex Moye were named honorable mention selections.
First-place finisher SouthWest Edgecombe had six all-conference players and two honorable mentions, while second-place Wilson Beddingfield had seven all-conference players and three honorable mentions.
Nash Central and North Pitt tied for third. Nash Central had three all-conference players and one honorable mention, while North Pitt garnered four all-conference players and one honorable mention.
Sixth-place North Johnston placed one player on the all-conference team and had two honorable mention selections.
Special awards went to SWE’s Carter Varnell (Coach of the Year), Demari Mabry (Offensive Player of the Year), Larry Jones (Defensive Player of the Year) and Raekwon Batts of Beddingfield (Player of the Year).