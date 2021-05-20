FARMVILLE – Farmville Central High School has found its new football coach.
Ron Cook, who has spent the past two seasons at Pamlico County, was named the Jaguars’ new gridiron boss at a press conference in the school gymnasium on Tuesday.
“Farmville Central is a place that has very good talent overall,” said Cook, who has 19 years of coaching experience. “You see it with the basketball teams, and I want to see if we can translate that to football. They have great resources there and I would like to tap into them. Our foundation will begin in the weight room, and I am excited about the opportunity and looking forward to seeing what we can do with the football program moving forward.”
Cook was born and raised in New Jersey and attended Montclair High School – the winningest football program in the state.
He earned a scholarship to Virginia Tech, where he played from 1997-2000. He spent his final year at the University of Delaware, where he graduated in 2002 with a bachelor of science degree in human resources and education.
Cook began his high school coaching career in New Jersey in 2002.
His six years of college coaching experience included stops at Montclair State (New Jersey), American International (Massachusetts), where he earned a master’s degree in human resources, and Kentucky State.
Cook’s first head coaching job was at Red Springs High School (2014-2016), where he finished 18-18 and led the first team in school history to earn a victory over Class 4A Purnell Swett (Fayetteville) in 2015.
In 2017, Cook was hired as the strength and conditioning coordinator, special team coordinator and defensive line coach at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
From there, Cook was hired as the head coach at Pamlico County in Bayboro. The Hurricanes finished 11-9 in two seasons with Cook at the helm, which included a pair of second-place finishes behind Tarboro in the Coastal Plains 1A Conference and consecutive state playoff berths. The only conference losses in that time frame were to Tarboro.
“My goal at Farmville Central is to build a championship program both on and off the field,” Cook said. “The foundation of everything we do will begin in the weight room and permeate throughout our strength and conditioning program.”
Cook played under Mike Gentry, the strength and conditioning coordinator at Virginia Tech.
“I was fortunate to play under one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in college football history,” he said. “I am blessed to be able to reach out to him for the foundation of what I do – he has been a tremendous resource.”
Cook brings his four core principles to the Jaguars.
“First, do what’s right,” he said. “Secondly, I want us to be AOAD, which is All Out, All Day. I want the athletes to give 200 percent effort – 100 percent physical and 100 percent mental in all they do.
“Third, embrace the grind – building a championship program takes what it takes.
“And fourth, edify your brothers at all times. Stay positive, speak positive, build each other up and be a family.”
Cook said he wants to develop a new standard at FCHS.
“Fast, physical, finish,” he said. “Play fast, play physical and finish every rep, every practice, every play, every quarter and every game.”
Cook, who is married with two children, will finish the remainder of the school year at Pamlico County and join Farmville Central after June 3.