Farmville Central took the lead in the third quarter and went on for its second victory of the season while ending a two-game losing streak in the process.
The Jaguars (2-3 overall) trailed 14-7 at halftime but scored a pair of touchdowns in the third to take a 21-20 advantage. They added a score in the fourth quarter to complete the nonconference victory.
Quarterback Brandon Knight carried 30 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns for Farmville Central. He also completed 11 of 18 passes for 58 yards with one interception.
Anthony Suggs added 68 yards on 14 carries for the Jags, who finished with 240 yards rushing on 14 attempts (5.2 yards per carry).
Te’shon Brock led the FC receivers with four catches for 25 yards. Nazir Scott added three for 18, while Khailel Staton’s 15 yards encompassed four catches.
Suggs led the defense with eight tackles, while Dameri Suggs added seven tackles and Damien Person chipped in six tackles. Knight provided an interception.
SOCCER
Greene Central 9,
West Craven 0
Greene Central’s soccer team remained unbeaten (12-0) with an easy victory over West Craven Monday night in Vanceboro.
Nathan Drake scored two goals and was a major facilitator with six assists for the Rams, who also got two goals and an assist from Eduardo Gonzalez. Ezequiel Roman, Ariel Nunez, Jose Morquecho, Enrique Lopez-Lemus and Tayshon Edwards also collected goals for GCHS.
Edgar Rodriguez played all 80 minutes in goal for the Rams.
Conley 3,
Northside 1
D.H. Conley took then measure of Northside-Jacksonville on Monday in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference match.
The Vikings improved to 2-1 in the conference and 6-1 overall with their third straight victory. Northside-Jacksonville dropped to 2-1 in the league and 7-2 overall.
Jackson Huebel, Ryan Davis and Griffin Purvis scored goals for Conley. Purvis assisted on Huebel’s tally, while Jackson Coston assisted on Davis’ goal.
VOLLEYBALL
D.H. Conley 3,
Wilson Hunt 0
D.H. Conley eased past Wilson Hunt in a nonconference varsity volleyball match on Monday, winning 25-15, 25-22, 25-12.
The Vikings improved to 13-1 overall .Statistical leaders for Conley were Mallie Blizzard (22 assists, seven digs), Cassie Dail (14 assists), Ashlyn Philpot (13 kills), Ella Philpot (10 kills, six blocks), Maddy May (10 kills), Alyssa Thomas (five kills), Caroline Dobson (seven digs) and Maddie Vestal (six blocks).
Ayden-Grifton 3,
C.B. Aycock 2
Ayden-Grifton earned its seventh win in 10 matches on Monday, coming from behind to earn a nonconference triumph over C.B. Aycock at home.
The Chargers (7-3 overall) defeated the Golden Falcons 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 18-16.
Ayden-Grifton (4-1 in Eastern Plains 2A Conference) played at league leader Farmville Central (7-0, 9-2) on Tuesday.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Conley 2, Hunt 0
D.H. Conley’s junior varsity volleyball team swept Wilson Hunt 25-20, 25-19 on Monday in a nonconference match to improve to 10-2 overall.
The Vikings were led by Morgan Hite (seven kills), Emilee Wilson (seven assists), Rebecca Money (five assists, four digs) and Autumn Dukawicz (four blocks).
Conley, 5-0 in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play, plays host to Havelock at 4 p.m. Thursday in a league match.