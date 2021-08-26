It didn’t take long for the Farmville Central football team to usher in a win under its new coach.
The Jaguars traveled to Kenly and came away with a 41-6 triumph over former conference foe North Johnston Friday night (Aug. 20).
FCHS defeated North Johnston in the spring for its only win of the 2020-21 season.
“I would say that we improved on a lot of things from the first and second scrimmage, so we’re trending in the right direction,” Cook said. “We have to do a better job of executing our assignments for four quarters. We’re going to have bigger challenges every week, so we have to step up and continue to improve every week.”
Quarterback Brandon Knight rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 131 yards, three TDs (2,55 and 60 yards) and one interception and added a two-point conversion.
Landen Barnes was 2-for-2 passing for nine yards and blocked a punt on special teams.
Anthony Suggs added 41 yards and a TD on nine carries, caught two passes for 18 yards and recorded three tackles for loss from his outside linebacker position.
Malachi Wolf caught seven passes for 71 yards and two scores. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
Micah Bynum had a receiving TD, while defensive end Irvin Perkins Jr. recorded two sacks on defense and added a two-point conversion on offense.
Kicker Sam Flanagan, a freshman, made his first point-after-touchdown as a varsity player for the Jaguars.
TeShon Brock had a big night on defense. He returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble.
Octavious Mercer made six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Farmville Central returns to action on the gridiron on Friday. The Jaguars plays North Lenoir at home at 7 p.m.
North Lenoir rallied to defeat Greene Central 26-22 on Monday. The contest was postponed from Friday due to weather.