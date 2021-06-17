Farmville Central produced nine champions, during the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship track meet June 9 at Nash Central High School.
The Jaguar boys finished second in the team standings with 105 points. FCHS was second in the girls standings with 111 points.
DaMarr Harvey led the Farmville boys with titles in the 100, 200 and 400, and Derqude Dempsey captured first place in the shot put. The Jaguar girls amassed five championships – Taylor Oden (800), Danielle Parker (100 hurdles), Lauryn Pitt (discus), the 800-meter relay team and the 1,600-meter relay team.
Top-six (scoring) performances by FCHS and North Pitt athletes are as follows:
BOYS
• 100: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (10.94), Malachi Wolf (FC) sixth (11.74)
• 200: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (22.34), Malachi Wolf (FC) third (22.94)
• 400: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (53.04), Tiyun Turnage (FC) fourth (54.04)
• 110 hurdles: Nazie Scott (FC) second (21.94)
• 300 hurdles: Nazir Scott (FC) fifth (54.14)
• 400 relay: Farmville Central second (45.74)
• 800 relay: Farmville Central second (1:36)
• 1,600 relay: Farmville Central second (3:42.80)
• 3,200 relay: Farmville Central fifth (11:11.30)
• Long Jump: Dantavious Short (FC) third (19-07)
• Triple Jump: Dantavious Short (FC) fourth (34-01)
• Shot Put: Derqude Dempsey (FC) first (41-11.50), Jaden Sexton (FC) second (40-10.25), Damonta Smith (NP) third (36-09.50)
GIRLS
• 100: Kamaya Speight (FC) second (13.64)
• 200: Nadiyah Randolph (FC) third (28.54)
• 400: Nadiyah Randolph (FC) second (1:04.74)
• 800: Taylor Oden (FC) first (2:51.40), Leslie Cruz (FC) second (3:06.10)
• 1,600: Leslie Cruz (FC) second (7:15.90)
• 3,200: Leslie Cruz (FC) third (21:23.20)
• 100 hurdles: Danielle Parker (FC) first (21.34)
• 300 hurdles: Danielle Parker (FC) third (1:01.94)
• 800 relay: Farmville Central first (1:57.70)
• 1,600 relay: Farmville Central first (4:56.90)
• Long Jump: Danielle Parker (FC) fifth (12-09)
• Triple Jump: Danielle Parker (FC) second (27-07)
• Discus: Lauryn Pitt (FC) first (100-04)