Recent qualifying for the College World Series had me watching baseball more than normal recently, and I’ve come to some realizations.
While it’s always a good day to be a Tar Heel, it’s a challenging year to be a UNC baseball fan.
In a season when Carolina struggled to find relief pitching, Duke won the ACC Championship while N.C. State and Virginia have advanced to the College World Series.
The Wolfpack surprised everyone when they beat Arkansas to advance to Omaha. The Razorbacks were the best team in the best conference and the favorite to win it all this year.
N.C. State is playing their best baseball of the season right now, can hit as well as anyone and are in the easier bracket, in my opinion. If they get some help from the mound, they could give State fans something to talk about for months.
Watching all this college baseball also had me appreciating how much I like seeing the ACC logo on Notre Dame uniforms.
Some are so hung up on football and the Irish being unwilling to give up a reported ultra lucrative lifetime TV contract that they don’t appreciate how nice that logo looks on national television under the golden batting helmet. That John Swafford fella has done a tremendous job in his role as ACC Commissioner.
I’ve also come to recognize that there is no athlete I am more jealous of than a baseball player. I have played football, soccer, volleyball and plenty of pickup basketball, but I posses none of the “tools” required to play baseball. It’s a shame, too, because my baseball playing friends always looked like they were enjoying themselves more than we were playing football. Baseball players have more fun.
You ever seen a video of a rain delay in football go viral? Baseball players, well versed in filling time with their teammates while waiting for their turn to hit, see rain delays as an excuse and opportunity to have a good time. This often includes fun with the other team. I have a difficult time imagining that happening with sports other than baseball and softball.
From a spectator point of view, there is no sport, in my opinion, that better benefits from “amateurism” than baseball. MLB takes itself far too seriously and college baseball is more enjoyable to watch. The Little League World Series is wildly popular for a reason.
I’ll admit to never having attended a Major League Baseball game, but I’ve seen the Norfolk Tides play a bunch of times and I have been told by those who have done both that I had the better experience. Maybe an overpriced hot dog and beverage while watching MLB live one day will change my mind.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.