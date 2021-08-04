CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not issue or enforce any statewide pandemic-related protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker stressed the importance of safety in an email to member schools Tuesday morning but said there would be no detailed restrictions set by the association this year.
“As much as everybody is ready to ‘return to normalcy’ for school and athletics, COVID-19 is still affecting our state and country,” Tucker said. “Knowing that the battle with COVID-19 is not over, we caution you as school leaders to remain diligent in doing your part to help mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Last year, the NCHSAA released a lengthy document of protocols for schools to follow. This year, the association has published a list of best practices, but they will not be required protocols or enforced by the NCHSAA.
Recommended best practices from the NCHSAA include:
• Require all unvaccinated people wear masks indoors
• Coaches, officials and others should modify communication to avoid close, face-to-face contact
• Consider holding workouts in small groups to limit exposure in case someone contracts COVID-19
• Schedule athletic contests to allow time between games for coaches, athletes and others to enter and exit with limited contact
• Have athletes and bench personnel sit a minimum of three feet from one another to maintain social distancing
• Disinfect shared equipment between users
• Remind individuals to bring their own water bottles to avoid sharing
• Provide disposable cups or labeled water bottles if people using fountains or hydration stations
• Make hand sanitizer available
NCHSAA policies are subject to change, and Tucker said member schools have the autonomy for their respective home events to enforce more restrictive policies/requirements.
Once competition begins, competing schools are responsible for communicating with one another regarding face covering policies and/or spectator requirements well in advance of scheduled contests.
Any exceptions for face coverings should be communicated between school administrators prior to the contest.
Member schools should contact their local health departments with any concerns.