\Peyton Nichols has been the top golfer for the South Central High School girls team through the early-season matches.
Last Thursday (Aug. 26), Nichols shot a low round of 39 over nine holes as the Falcons (141) finished second to Triton (137) at Lane Tree Country Club in Goldsboro.
One day earlier (Aug. 25), Nichols was second with a round of 40 as South Central (142) finished second to D.H. Conley (135) in a non-conference match at Cypress Landing Country Club in Chocowinity.
In a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference match Aug. 20 in Jacksonville, Nichols shot a score of 45 as the Falcons finished with a team score of 154, third place behind Conley (143) and New Bern (144) and a shot ahead of Jacksonville (155).
Haley Paramore was third (46) at Cypress Landing and shot a 50 at Lane Tree. She recorded a 49 at Jacksonville Country Club in the conference match.
Kaylee Thompson’s nine-hold rounds were 56 at Cypress Landing, 52 at Lane Tree and 60 in the conference match at Jacksonville CC.
Savanna Hall carded a 57 at Cypress Landing, a 59 at Lane Tree and a 62 at Jacksonville CC for the Falcons.