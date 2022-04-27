Did you know that you cannot pay a potential college athlete to attend a school?
You probably did know that. I feel like that rule has been on the books for a while.
Did you know that if you own a business and you want to show gratitude to a favorite college athlete, you could pay them whatever you believe to be fair market value in exchange for them sending out a tweet with your business name on it? It would even be tax-deductible as a marketing expense.
Did you know that the University of Miami found out this past weekend they were getting a transfer from Kansas State University? Nijel Pack is an All-Big 12 guard who announced his intent to join the Hurricanes basketball program Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Did you know that seven minutes before Nijel Pack announced on Twitter his decision to transfer to the University of Miami, Coral Gables resident and Hurricanes super fan John Ruiz announced on Twitter that the company he is affiliated with was signing a name image and likeness deal with Pack worth $800,000 and a new car?
Did you know that the Miami Hurricanes have transfer commitments from 10 football players at other schools since Mario Cristobal was announced as the head coach in December?
I’m not suggesting this fact has anything to do with the paragraph before it or that that had anything to do with the paragraph before that or that that had anything to do with the paragraph before that.
I just can’t help but think that, in the words of Alanis Morissette, isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think?
I’m also not suggesting that the current system, as flawed as it may be, is worse than it was a few years ago. I don’t think paying players is a new thing, I just think it’s a little more visible now and it seems the players are getting more of the money as opposed to the middlemen used prior.
What is wild to me is that the NCAA has managed to find a way to get the players paid without actually having to be the ones to pay them. Some of the student-athletes are talking about six and seven figure financial deals and none of the money is coming from schools or the NCAA.
I have accused NCAA president Mark Emmert of being many things but until today, it never occurred to me that he just might be an accidental genius. Emphasis on accidental.
While it seems for now that things are working out well for the NCAA in this most recent evolution of college athletics, I’m not certain Emmert’s plan to ignore problems until they go away is a sustainable long-term solution.
