SNOW HILL – One streak continued while the other came to an end last Friday (Sept. 17) at Greene Central.
North Pitt turned two Rams turnovers into points in a 28-point second half as the Panthers eased to a 42-12 victory in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener for both teams.
It was the third straight win for North Pitt (1-0 EPC, 3-1 overall), while Greene Central fell to 0-1 in the league and 2-3 overall after having its two-game win streak snapped at home.
The Panthers led just 12-0 at the half but took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 68-yard run by quarterback Devin Crumble. Ja’vion Cherry added the two-point conversion run to give North Pitt a 20-0 lead.
Greene Central responded with what it thought was a TD on its first series of the second half. Okie Edwards scored on a two-yard run but it was nullified due to a penalty.
On the next play, Edwards’ pass was picked off by North Pitt’s Ja’Marcus Pippins, who returned it 85 yards for a TD. Pippins added the conversion run to push the Panthers’ advantage to 28-0 with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Greene Central had to punt on its next possession, but Jamari Coppage got the ball back with an interception. A late hit penalty on the return moved the ball to the Panthers’ 35-yard line, and Justice Debro went around the left side, broke free, fumbled around the 8 and got a fortuitous bounce, scooping it up on the run and scoring with 5:02 left in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-6.
It didn’t take North Pitt long to answer.
Four plays after the kickoff, the Panthers capped a short 44-yard drive in four plays with an 18-yard run by Cherry. Crumble passed to Elijah Bonner for the conversion to pad the North Pitt lead to 36-6 with 3:37 remaining in the quarter.
Juqrawn Moore then recovered a fumble on GC’s third play, and the Panthers drove 63 yards in 10 plays (Crumble, L.J. Smith and Bonner had big runs) with Bonner going down the left side, juking defenders and moving back to the middle on a 44-yard TD run. The unsuccessful conversion left the visitors with a 42-6 advantage with 8:58 remaining.
NP’s Raheem Jones recovered the squib kick, but the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the Rams’ 48-yard line. A 51-yard run from Debro moved the ball to the 1, and three plays later, Debro carried it in from the 13 with 5:09 left for Greene Central’s final points.
Each team stopped the other on downs in the first quarter.
Greene Central turned it over to start the second stanza when N’Jay Lee intercepted a pass at the Panthers 28 to quell a Rams’ drive. North Pitt then drove 72 yards five plays, with Armarion Mobley racing the final 46 for the TD with 8:07 left in the first quarter.
Bonner recovered a squib kick to give the visitors the ball at the GC 44, and a run by Jones and horsecollar penalty put the ball at the Rams’ 18. Jones then went through the middle to make it 12-0 with 7:05 left in the first half.
Debro led the Rams with 111 yards on 12 carries, as Greene Central finished with 145 total yards of offense.
North Pitt rolled up 431 total yards, including 405 on the ground as Crumble (11-116), Jones (11-112) and Mobley (8-40) were the leaders.
North Pitt returns to action next week at North Johnston in nonconference play, while Greene Central goes to SouthWest Edgecombe in a league matchup.