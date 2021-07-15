GREENVILLE – They kept battling and kept battling, all the way to the end – and they nearly pulled off the victory.
Pitt County Post 39 rallied early and late to send the game into extra innings, but Wayne County Post 11 escaped with a 13-12 American Legion baseball victory Monday night at Pitt Community College.
Post 39 emerged 5-2 overall after suffering its second loss of the season to Post 11, which has clinched the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament which begins this weekend.
Entering Tuesday’s game at Kinston – the completion of a suspended game – Post 39 was in second place in the standings but still had home games Wednesday and Thursday to finish out the regular season.
“We got it rolling at the end of the game,” said Post 39 manager Ryan Meadows. “You have to give credit to them – we made some mistakes early and they capitalized on them, and we didn’t capitalize on their mistakes until the latter part of the game. We’re going to regroup and see how our pitching stands up and see what we can do going forward.”
The teams combined for 28 hits, six errors and 18 runners left on base. Pitt County stranded 11 of those runners, which included two each in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames.
Wayne County held a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when the contest was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning in the area.
Once play resumed, Post 39’s offense came alive with four hits (Braeden Murray, Danny Sadler, Justin McDonald and Ryker Galaska) and a sacrifice fly (Grayson Myrick) to take a 4-2 lead.
Wayne County responded with four runs in the top of the third on four walks and two hits to regain the lead, 6-4, then put up two runs in the fourth and fifth frames for a 10-4 advantage.
Post 39 rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fifth (hits by Myrick and Wade Jarman and an error) to cut the deficit to 10-6.
Post 11 added a run in the top of the sixth, but Pitt County used a two-run single by Caleb May and hits from McDonald and Sadler to trim the deficit to three (11-8).
The home team then tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run double by Sadler and a sacrifice fly from Myrick to make it 11-all.
Justin Holland untied it in the top of the eighth for Post 11 with a solo home run. Drew Spencer doubled and scored what proved to be the winning run on a one-out single by Davis Albert to give Wayne County a two-run lead.
Post 39 made one last rally in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With two outs and South Central product Josh James on first via a walk, Ty Johnson reached on an infield single and a throwing error moved James to third. Sadler’s chopper was mishandled and James scored to make it a one-run contest while Johnson advanced to third.
After a wild pitch, a flyout to right ended the game.
The regular season is for seeding this year in part because the 2021 high school season was extended due to COVID last year. Pitt County’s roster features several players from J.H. Rose (the eventual state 3A champion), D.H. Conley (fourth round 3A) and North Pitt (third round) in addition to South Central (James and 2020 graduate Will Atkins), Farmville Central (Dylan Harris) and Bear Grass Charter School.
“This year, the tournament is condensed into a one-week, double-elimination tournament,” Meadows said. “Wayne has clinched No. 1 but everybody else is playing for 2, 3, 4 and 5. How that will work is 4 will play 5 in a ‘play-in’ game, 2 will play 3 and the winner of 4 and 5 plays Wayne County. The final four teams will be double elimination.”