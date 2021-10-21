Greene Central and Ayden-Grifton advanced on Monday in the first round of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference volleyball tournament at Ayden-Grifton High School.
The No. 4 seeded Rams withstood a slow start in the first two sets and were able to rally past No. 5 seed Washington 25-20, 25-18, 26-24. Greene Central (13-7 overall) was scheduled to play No. 1 seed Farmville Central in one semifinal match on Tuesday (Oct. 19) at FCHS.
GCHS trailed for much of the first set until Amber Speight served five straight points (highlights included a set by Laura Rodriguez/kill from Angel Hill and a play at the net by Lauren Fields) to give the Rams the lead for good (16-14). Blocks from 10 on Starr Benton’s serve gave the fourth seed the set.
Greene Central trailed 6-1 in the second set before pulling another rally.
It was 16-12 when Speight stepped to the service line again and reeled off eight straight points, which included a block and kill from Hill and a kill by Fields to give the Rams an 18-16 edge. Fields served out the set, which featured a play at the net by Hill.
The third set went back and forth. Fields’ two points gave GC a 5-3 lead it never lost.
There were ties at 11- and 12-all before a kill by Hill off a set by Laura Rodriguez gave the Rams a 16-13 lead. Washington pulled within two (23-21) but a block from Hill put GC a point away from the match.
However, a side-out tied it, and the Rams regrouped. A long return followed by a hard serve by Mary Carson Head sealed the sweep.
Ayden-Grifton
sweeps Panthers
Ayden-Grifton, the No. 2 seed, pulled away in each set to defeat No. 7 seed North Pitt in the first round of the EPC Tournament Monday night at A-G.
Ayden-Grifton advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals, where they were to play No. 3 seed SouthWest Edgecombe (18-4) at Farmville Central High School.
(The finals of the tournament were held Wednesday at FCHS, and the first round of the state playoffs will begin Saturday).
The Chargers (14-3 overall) trailed 4-3 in the first set on a missed kill, but they quickly righted themselves and took control.
A kill from Abby Langemann tied it, and Daisy Quiroz’s three points gave the home team the lead. Haley Pasour expanded the margin with three points, and even though North Pitt battled, it was only able to cut the lead to four points. A kill by Alyssa Rouse off a set from Holly Cannon gave A-G the set.
Four points from Rouse (which included an ace and a Ashlee Capizzi block) established a 6-1 advantage for the Chargers in the second set. Blocks from Pasour and kills by Langemann and Christa Williams, the latter off a Quiroz set, made it 14-5 and forced North Pitt to call timeout.
A six-point service run by Marlen Angel made it 20-6 and a kill from Capizzi and service point from Williams gave the Chargers a two sets to none lead.
A five-point run by Rouse got A-G going in the final set. The Panthers were only able to cut the deficit to five points twice, but the Chargers pulled away on a tap and kill by Martina Stoeckle, kills from Capizzi and Langemann and service points from Jenna Griffin, Cannon and Angel to seal the set and match.