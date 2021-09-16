SNOW HILL – Greene Central’s football team earned its second straight victory Friday night (Sept. 10).
The Rams piled up 401 yards rushing and edged Eastern Wayne 26-20 in a nonconference game at home.
Greene Central (2-2 overall) produced a pair of 100-yard rushers against the Warriors.
Jonathon Willis finished with 179 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Rams, while Zyquan Williams added 132 yards and a TD on 21 carries. Willis’ longest run was 92 yards; Williams’ was 31.
Greene Central also got 68 yards on 13 carries from Justice Delbro.
Willis didn’t need to throw much due to GC’s rushing prowess, but he did complete 4 of 8 passes for 51 yards with two TD and one interception. Jaden Tyson had two of those receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Daniel Dennie continues to lead the Rams’ defense. Against Eastern Wayne, he recorded 10 tackles – eight of them solo.
Tylik Wooten, Larry Dillon and Jahtayvious Edwards added seven tackles each, while Kamari Hall and Tre Dodd garnered six tackles each.
Jamari Coppage had an interception, while Todd and Edwards caused fumbles that Wooten and Dillon recovered.
SOCCER
Greene Central
moves to 6-0
Greene Central’s boys soccer team rolled past Eastern Wayne 9-0 on Sept. 7 to stay unbeaten at 6-0.
Nathan Drake continued his prolific goal scoring, as he amassed two goals and an assist against the Warriors.
Jesus Gonzalez added a pair of goals for the Rams, while Ariel Nunez had a goal and four assists and Ezequial Roman managed a goal and an assist. Also providing goals were Jose Morquecho and Enrique Lopez-Lemus.
Edgar Rodriguez played 80 minutes in goal and made three saves to pick up the shutout victory.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jaguar boys win
conference meet
BETHEL – Farmville Central’s boys cross country team took top honors in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet at North Pitt High School on Sept. 8.
Lucas Causey was second for FC (24:49), while Tiyun Turnage was third (25:50) and Ja’Mide Lang placed fourth (26:34). The Jaguars edged Washington 29-33.
Allen Sicley took seven place for Farmville (27:50).
Greene Central’s top runner was Owen Dyer, who was 12th overall with a time of 29:15. Jayden Peszko was the top runner for Ayden-Grifton; he ended up 14th at 31:16.
On the girls side, Farmville Central’s Taylor Oden was first overall with a time of 29:06, and Gianna Speight placed fifth with a time of 33:40.
Ayden-Grifton’s top placer was Skylar Vines (13th at 38:53).
Kleckners in top 20
at Friday Night Lights
KERNERSVILLE – South Central High School’s Elliott and Cooper Kleckner both placed in the top 20 during the Friday Night Lights Cross Country Festival Sept. 10 at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Elliott Kleckner narrowly missed winning the boys championship 5K run. He finished second (15:37.70) behind winner Zachary Willer of Stuart W. Cramer (15:36.20).
His brother, Cooper, was 19th overall with a time of 16:08.