The boys soccer teams from Greene Central and South Central qualified for the state playoffs this season.
The Rams ended the season 9-2 overall, placed second in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference (8-2) and received the No. 15 seed in the 2A East classification for the postseason.
The Falcons finished 6-4 overall and were third in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference. They drew the No. 1 seed for the 4A East classification.
GCHS was slated to play at James Kenan in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday (March 16), while South Central was scheduled to be at home against Richmond.