The Greene Central girls tennis team saw its season end following an 8-1 loss to Raleigh Charter in the third round of the Class 2A Dual Team Playoffs at home on Monday.
Raleigh Charter improved to 15-3, while the Rams finished 20-2.
The lone winners for Greene Central were the No. 1 doubles team of McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie, who defeated Keerthi Avula and Krisha Avula 9-8 (7-1 tiebreaker).
The other matches were highly competitive, however.
In singles, No. 1 Harper fell 6-3, 6-4 to Keerthi Avula, while No. 2 Colie lost 6-2, 6-2 to Krisha Avula.
No. 3 Anna Katherine Medlin lost 6-3, 6-3 to Sarayu Brundavanam; No. 4 Rylee Greene fell 6-4, 6-3 to Lauren McClure; No. 5 Venancia Miller lost 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) to Samantha Levine and No. 6 Kaylee Hill was defeated 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-3) by Carlisle Hedrick.
Raleigh Charter won the other two doubles matches. The No. 2 duo of Brundavanam and McClure defeated Medlin and Greene 8-6, while the No. 3 pairing of Levine and Hedrick edged Miller and Sidney Ramsey 9-7.
“We had a great year,” said Greene Central coach Tim Medlin. “Twenty wins, a state-record-tying 28th straight conference championship, conference singles and doubles championships, all six players making it to states, a second-only four-time regional champion (Harper) and a youngest-ever singles conference champion (Medlin). These girls have a lot to be proud of and some great memories to cherish.”