SNOW HILL — They couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the game.
Greene Central played well in the first half, but a big third quarter by Washington sent the Rams to their fifth loss of the season Thursday night (April 1).
The Pam Pack rallied from a 14-8 halftime deficit with a 30-point effort in the third stanza to defeat the Rams 38-26.
Greene Central dropped to 1-5 overall.
The Rams’ rushing attack proved more than formidable, as they finished with 349 yards on the ground.
Jonathon Willis led the way with 197 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, while Jaden Tyson added 141 yards and a TD on 17 attempts.
Willis completed five passes for 109 yards, Tyson hauled in five catches for 96 yards.
Zyquan Williams accounted for GCHS’s other two points with a rushing conversion.
Washington finished with 436 total yards – 293 rushing and 143 passing. Jaden Hambric led the Pack on the ground with 167 yards and two Tds on 15 carries, and Terry Moore added 84 yards on seven carries.
Hayes Pippin completed six of eight passes for 143 yards and two scores.
Greene Central concludes its season Friday at West Craven at 6:30 p.m.