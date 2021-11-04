The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the 2021 state football brackets, and four teams from the region – three from Pitt County – have made the postseason.
J.H. Rose, which beat Havelock 21-14 on Friday, secured the top 3A berth from the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference. The Rampants (6-4 overall) will host No. 27 seed Croatan (4-6) in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The rest of the local playoff teams will be hitting the road for their opening-round games.
In the 4A classification, D.H. Conley earned a wild-card spot and the No. 28-seeded Vikings (4-6 overall) will travel to Durham to face Hillside (7-2).
In the 2A ranks, the Eastern Plains Conference will send North Pitt and Greene Central to the postseason.
Greene Central finished the season 4-6 overall. The Rams are the No. 27 seed and will play at No. 6 seed Burlington Cummings (8-1-1) in the first round.
The Panthers (7-3), which finished third in the EPC, are the No. 19 seed and they will travel to Edenton to face John A. Holmes (7-2) on Friday.