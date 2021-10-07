SNOW HILL – Greene Central pulled away from Ayden-Grifton in the second half to secure a 38-20 Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory at home on Friday night (Oct. 1).
The Rams improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the EPC 2A, while the Chargers – playing their first game in 27 calendar days due to COVID protocols – dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Greene Central led 22-20 at halftime and scored twice in the second half.
The Rams rushed for 294 yards on 45 carries, marking the third time they have compiled more than 200 yards on the ground this season and fifth time in seven games they have eclipsed 100 yards.
Justice Debro paced the Rams with 163 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Benjamin Gaitor added 93 yards and a score on nine carries.
Okie Edwards added 125 yards passing with two TD and an interception for GCHS, which finished with 419 total yards.
Zy’Quan Williams had seven tackles for the Rams’ defense.
Brandon Lancaster had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for Ayden-Grifton, which was scheduled to play its next conference game on Tuesday at home against Farmville Central.
The Chargers are scheduled to continue their league slate at North Pitt at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Jaguars fall to Pack
WASHINGTON – Washington got off to a fast start, led 49-6 at halftime and eased to a 62-6 victory over Farmville Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game on Friday.
The Jaguars dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the EPC 2A, while Washington improved to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.
FCHS managed just 145 yards of offense against the Pack – 115 passing and 30 rushing.
Quarterback Brandon Knight completed seven of 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Te’shon Brock led the Jags receivers with four catches for 98 yards and a TD.
Washington led 14-0 after one quarter and poured it on in the second stanza, outscoring the visitors 35-6 for a 49-6 lead at halftime.
Brock returned two kickoffs for 75 yards (37.5 average).
FCHS plays at West Craven at 7 p.m. on Friday in another EPC contest.
Falcons fall to New Bern
NEW BERN – New Bern scored early and often and posted a 75-0 shutout over South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game on Friday at home.
The Bears scored 41 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second for a 69-0 halftime lead. The clock ran continuously for much of the contest.
South Central, which dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference, has an open date this week.