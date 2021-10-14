Greene Central’s soccer team returned to its high-scoring ways on Wednesday (Oct. 13) – one day after suffering its first defeat of the season.
Nathan Drake provided three assists and was one of six different Rams with goals as they shut out North Pitt 6-0 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match in Bethel.
Greene Central’s eighth shutout of the season improved the Rams to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in the EPC 2A. North Pitt had a two-match win streak snapped in falling to 9-5 overall, 4-3 in the league.
Playing their second of three scheduled matches on consecutive days, Greene Central came out aggressive from the start with solid passing and attacked a Panthers defense which played much of the match on their heels.
“We knew from the first time we played them that they were going to hang back and not push up much,” said Rams head coach Ricardo Arias. “In practice we are always working on two and three-touch passing because with the pace we play, we are able to exploit the open spaces that other teams leave. We want to be disciplined and play our spots, and I feel like the guys have done a great job of that.”
The Rams were coming off a grueling 7-1 nonconference loss to Class 4A D.H. Conley on Tuesday, while North Pitt shut out Farmville Central 8-0 on Monday.
Still, for the first 20 minutes, the Rams appeared to be the fresher team.
GC got on the board with 32:35 remaining in the first half when Drake made a nice touch pass to Enrique Lopez-Lemus in the box. Lopez-Lemus then sent his shot past North Pitt goalie Jorge Correa for a 1-0 lead.
Barely more than three minutes later, Drake was the assist man again – this time, GC’s leading scorer (26 goals) sent a pass to the middle, where Ariel Nunez rifled a shot off Correa’s hands to make it 2-0 with 29:07 left in the half.
North Pitt’s defense played well in stretches, but the Rams were relentless.
In the 21st minute, Tayshon Edwards tallied a goal when he sent a shot past Correa to extend Greene Central’s lead to 3-0.
Less than two minutes later, the Rams made it 4-0 as Drake recorded his 27th goal of the season with a header off a corner kick from Eduardo Gonzalez.
Arias noted that while his team was successful in attacking, Tuesday’s match against Conley had taken its toll.
“About 12 minutes in, several of my players had their hands on their hips,” he said. “Our normal striker (Lopez-Lemus) plays with the feet, while our midfielder (Drake) plays with pace, so once the flow of the game started going, I would have them push up with Nathan being the facilitator. We want to press the first 10 or 15 minutes. But after doing that, we were tired.”
Greene Central generated several opportunities in the second half and scored two more times. The first, at 31:35, was a followup by Jose Morquecho off an initial shot by Edwards which clanged off the right post. The final goal came from Gonzalez, who took a pass from Drake after Nunez made a nice pass to the middle with 7:54 left.
GCHS played its third consecutive match the following day at SouthWest Edgecombe and came away with a 9-0 EPC victory to improve to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
Drake recorded four goals and one assist for the Rams, while Ariel Nunez added two goals and four assists. Eduardo Gonzalez had two goals and assist, Morquecho provided a goal and an assist and Roman tallied an assist.