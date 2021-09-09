After two defeats, the Greene Central football team put one in the win column Friday night (Sept. 3).
The Rams (1-2 overall) played well on both sides of the ball and rolled past Beddingfield 38-6 in a nonconference game in Wilson.
Greene Central ran and passed the ball with effectiveness against the winless Bruins (0-3).
Freshman Okie Edwards completed four passes for 117 yards as the Rams finished with six receptions overall.
Jamari Coppage hauled in three passes for 79 yards, Josiah Thompson added two catches for 28 yards and Jon Willis had one catch for 10 yards.
Willis also averaged 21 yards on three punt returns.
Greene Central’s running game was also solid. Justice Debro had 12 carries for 74 yards, a touchdown and three, two-point conversions. Zyquan Williams added 95 yards and two scores on 16 carries with a two-point conversion.
On defense, the Rams were led again by Daniel Dennie, who recorded 15 tackles – 11 solo and four assists.
Joshua Hussey followed with eight tackles (five solo, three assists), while Tre Dodd addd seven solo tackles – including two for losses.
Larry Dillon managed six tackles and Tylik Wooten garnered five tackles with a forced and recovered fumble.
Also, Coppage returned an interception 57 yards for the Rams, while Kamari Hall returned a fumble 32 yards for a TD.
Greene Central continues nonconference action Friday at home with a 7 p.m. game against Eastern Wayne.