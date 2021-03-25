SNOW HILL – Greene Central’s softball team scored 15 runs in its first two at-bats and eased past North Lenoir 20-7 at home in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game on March 15.
The Rams finished with 10 hits against the Hawks, as Sarah Taylor went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI; Abby Burress was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI and Meredith Warren went 2-3 with two RBI.
Amber Speight was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and five RBI (she was hit by pitches twice) for GCHS. Others with a hit for the Rams included Harley Warren (1-3, three runs, RBI), Cassidy Turner (1-2, run, RBI) and Tavia Wade (1-3, three runs, RBI).
North Lenoir scored in the top of the first inning, but Greene Central responded with nine runs in its half of the frame to take a 9-1 advantage.
The Hawks came back with five runs in the top of the second stanza only to see the Rams add six runs in then bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 15-6.
GCHS then tacked on its last five runs in the bottom of the third inning after North Lenoir had scored once in the top of the frame.
Starr Benton worked the first 3.1 innings on the mound for Greene Central. She allowed one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts and three walks.
Meredith Warren toiled the final 1.2 frames and gave up six runs (three earned) on no hits with seven walks and two strikeouts.