SNOW HILL – All six representatives from Greene Central High School qualified for the state 2A tournament after placing in the top four during the 2A East Regionals Saturday at the Greene County Tennis Complex.
The Rams’ doubles duo of McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie won four matches to claim the regional crown, while the pairing of Sidney Ramsey and Venancia Miller placed fourth overall.
GC will also send singles players Anna Katherine Medlin and Kaylee Hill to the state tournament. Medlin finished second in the regionals while Hill took third.
Harper/Colie, the No. 1 seed in doubles, defeated Jessica Carter/Zoe Pureza of Northeastern 6-3, 7-5 in the first round and Taylor Boswell/Emily Scott of North Johnston 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. They advanced to the finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over John A. Holmes’ Sydney Spear/Bailey Rinehart and then eased past Washington’s Katherine Pollock/Olivia Paszt 6-0, 6-3 to capture the title.
GC’s second doubles team – Ramsey and Miller – defeated Goldsboro’s Mills Hancock/Adrianna Davis (the No. 4 seed) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and East Duplin’s Shelby Edwards/Michaela Sholar 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Ramsey/Miller lost to Pollock/Paszt 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals and finished fourth after Spear/Rinehart claimed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in the third-place match.
Medlin, seeded first in singles, topped Landen Morrison of Wallace-Rose Hill 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, Macy Mann of Ayden-Grifton 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and North Johnston’s Mariami Khosroshvili 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals before falling to No. 2 seed Ellie Spear of John A. Holmes 6-1, 6-4 in the regional championship.
Hill shut out Lesley Wiggins of North Lenoir 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Chloe Redd of Northeastern 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before falling 6-1, 6-3 to Spear in the semifinals. Hill ended up third after beating Khosroshvili 6-4, 6-3.
Farmville Central’s Kylie Burnette lost 6-4, 7-5 to Jada Simpson of Northeastern in the first round, while the A-G duo of Sally Harrington/Emery Hunt fell 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to Alicia Gachuz/Alison Barbee in the first round.
The 2A state tournament is Oct. 29-30 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
3A REGIONALS
Akula, Rose duo
qualify for states
ROCKY MOUNT – A South Central singles player and a J.H. Rose doubles team have qualified for the Class 3A state tennis tournament.
South Central’s Pradnya Akula won the singles championship while Rose’s duo of Dabney Osborne and Emily Mitchum finished second in the 3A East Regional Tournament Saturday at N.C. Wesleyan College.
Akula, the top seed in the singles bracket, dropped just eight games in four matches on her way to the title.
She defeated Wilson Hunt’s Kaley Gesell 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and South Johnston’s Olivia Myers 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She then stopped Sarah Subach of South Brunswick 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals and eased past North Brunswick’s Sabrina Achki 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.
Akula will be joined by Rose’s tandem of Osborne and Mitchum, who went into the regional as the No. 2 seed.
Osborne/Mitchum opened the doubles draw with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over South Brunswick’s Jamison Barker/Julia Wagaman in the first round and rallied to defeat Croatan’s pair of Ariana Cope/Taylor Statham 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Rampants’ duo then defeated West Carteret’s Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain 7-5, 6-4 to reach the finals, where they fell to the top seed from Wilson Fike – Caroline Atkins/Kathryn Atkins – by a 6-0, 6-0 result.
Rose’s other singles player, Edie Yount, was the No. 3 seed and went 1-1 in her matches. She defeated Fike’s Kaden Biamby 6-3, 6-1 in the first round before falling to Achki 6-3, 6-2.
The Rampants’ other doubles team, Cecelia Batton and Britton Seymour – lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to Atkins/Atkins.
The state tournament will be Oct. 29-30 at the Burlington Tennis Center.