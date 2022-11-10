Greene Central'z Nunez

Greene Central’s Ariel Nunez fires his second first-half goal into the back of the net against North Carolina School of Science and Math last week. Nunez finished the game with a hat trick in a 4-1 win.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Greene Central started off the 2A football playoffs slow but then ran circles around St. Pauls in their 2A opener last Friday night in a resounding 40-8 victory at home against St. Pauls.

Greene Central now treks to Nash Central for the second round on Friday night.