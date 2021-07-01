Alexis Hastings of South Central is a state champion in track.
Hastings won the triple jump title this past weekend during the NCHSAA Class 4A Track and Field Championships at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
Hastings completed a jump of 37 feet, 9 inches to take the title.
Other Pitt County athletes finished second in the state in their respective events.
D.H. Conley’s A’riana Crumpler placed second in the discus (124-09) in the 3A meet, while DaMarr Harvey of Farmville Central was second in the 100-meter dash (11.06 seconds) and second in the 200-meter dash (22.31) in the 2A meet.
The Ayden-Grifton girls 400-meter relay team also was second (50.75) in the 2A meet.
The next-highest finisher was Elliott Kleckner of South Central, who took third in the 3200-meter run (9:20.94) in the 4A meet.
Others finishing in the top eight in the state meets were as follows:
• 4A: South Central – Tymain Everett, eighth in the high jump (6-0)
• 3A: D.H. Conley – Nathan Geyer, fourth in 1600 (4:21.60); boys 800-meter relay, fifth (1:30.18); Josh Drew, seventh in 110 hurdles (15:41); Crumpler, eighth in shot put (34-02.75).
• 3A: J.H. Rose – boys 800 relay, seventh (1:32.01); girls 800 relay, seventh (1:47.28).
• 2A: Greene Central – Jonathon Willis, fourth in 100 (11:20).
• 2A: North Pitt – boys 800 relay, sixth (1:33.47).
• 2A: Ayden-Grifton – girls 800 relay, fifth (1:49.89); Jayla Johnson, eighth in long jump (16-00).
• 2A: Farmville Central – girls 800 relay, fourth (1:49.58); girls 1600 relay, fifth (4:18.25).
State tennis
South Central High School’s Pradnya Akula suffered a first-round loss in singles during the Class 4A State Tennis Championships at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh.
Akula ended her season with a 12-3 record following a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Watauga’s Elyse Duley.