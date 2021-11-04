Pitt County produced a champion in cross country during the Class 3A East Regional held Saturday morning in Jacksonville.
Elliott Kleckner of South Central captured the championship with a time of 15 minutes, 24 seconds.
His brother, Cooper, was fifth overall for the Falcons with a time of 16:12.
All seven SC runners finished in the top 50 (out of a total of 133 runners) as the Falcons secured second place in the regional with 67 points. Croatan’s boys won the team title with 37 points.
Others in the top 50 for South Central were Matthew Riggs (19th at 17:31), Justin Roeder (20th at 17:40), Simon Thomas (22nd at 17:44), Griffin Brantley (28th at 18:03) and Matthew Hill (45th at 18:41).
The top male runner for J.H. Rose was Brad Garland, who placed 49th with a time of 18:56.
On the girls side, the top local runner was Saline Kulas of J.H. Rose, who finished 13th at 20:48.
South Central, which placed fifth as a team, had three runners in the top 35 (out of a total of 116 runners).
Dahlia Land was 15th (21:03), Emily Grubbs was 29th (21:50) and Madison Quinn finished 32nd (22:07).
Croatan won the regional with 61 points, while Rose was 14th with 371 points.
2A EAST REGIONAL
FC’s Causey, Speight
finish in top 20
Farmville Central’s Lucas Causey and Gianna Speight finished in the top 20 of their respective races during the Class 2A East Regional at South Lenoir High School.
Causey placed 16th in the boys race with a time of 18:34, while Speight was 14th in the girls race with a time of 22:13.
Other local runners in the boys race in the top 50 were Farmville Central’s Ja’Mide Lang (23rd at 19:29) and Tiyun Turnage (26th at 19:40), North Pitt’s Jackson Kelly (29th at 19:51) and Greene Central’s Owen Dyer (42nd at 20:45).
Farmville Central’s boys squad took sixth as a team with 137 points.