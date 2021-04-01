South Central’s girls soccer team improved to 3-0 last week with a pair of lopsided shutout victories.
On March 25, South Central defeated Eastern Wayne 15-0 in a match that lasted just 50 minutes due to the mercy rule (one team has a nine-goal lead over its opponent 10 minutes into the second half).
Taryn Thompson led the Falcons with five goals and two assists, while M Renfrow added two goals and two assists and Natalie Baldwin and Kayla Friend each added a pair of goals.
Other offensive contributors for SCHS included Gracie Jett (one goal), Lexi Robinson (one goal, one assist), Makenna Gaskill (two assists), Roxanne Kirby (one goal, one assist) and Kyndell Odom (one goal).
The Falcons attempted 33 shots in 50 minutes.
Thompson, Friend and Jasmin Palacios all saw time in goal, with Palacios picking up the win.
In a match on March 23, South Central posted a 9-0 shutout over Southern Wayne.
Thompson amassed six goals for the Falcons, while Jett added a goal and Baldwin and Friend chipped in a goal and assist each.
Palacios and Friend logged time in goal, with Palacios earning the win.
Jaguars split
Farmville Central’s girls soccer team split its matches last week.
The Jaguars defeated Nash Central 10-1 on March 26, two days after losing to Southern Nash 6-2.
Rams post tie
after shutout loss
Greene Central’s girls soccer team tied Southside 0-0 on March 25 to emerge 0-1-1 on the season.
Alondra Delgado recorded five saves in 80 minutes as the GCHS goalkeeper.
Two days prior (March 23), the Rams fell 5-0 to South Lenoir in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
Delgado allowed two goals and recorded six saves, while J. Ballesteros had five saves and allowed three saves.