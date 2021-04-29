South Central High School’s girls soccer team emerged 8-2-1 overall after this past week’s matches.
The Falcons defeated J.H. Rose 4-3 on Monday (April 26) with three goals in the second half after trailing 3-0 at halftime.
Gracie Jett led SCHS with a pair of goals, while Taryn Thompson and Roxanne Kirby added one goal each.
Jasmine Palacios logged all 80 minutes in goal and allowed three goals while making nine saves.
Last Wednesday (April 21), the Falcons couldn’t make up a 2-0 halftime deficit and suffered a 2-1 loss to New Bern at home.
Thompson scored South Central’s lone goal off an assist from Kayla Friend.
Palacios absorbed the loss in goal.
Rams shut out
in three matches
Greene Central’s girls soccer team fell to 1-7-1 overall after being shut out in all three of its matches last week.
The Rams lost 5-0 to West Craven, 11-0 to Washington and 11-0 to Farmville Central.
FCHS was led by Corinne Denham (nine goals, two assists) and Martha Warner (one goal, two assists). Karen Borjas had three assists, while Kenya Pittman, Joyce Teel and Leslie Cruz added one assist each.
Lesli Perez played all 80 minutes in goal for Greene Central and made eight saves.