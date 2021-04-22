Greene Central High School dropped three matches on consecutive days last week while South Central maintained its hold on second place in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4 A Conference during last week’s events on the pitch.
Rams drop three
Greene Central High School’s girls soccer team dropped three matches last week.
The Rams (1-4-1) suffered a 3-0 loss to South Lenoir on Thursday (April 15) as the Devils (5-1) scored a goal in the first half and two in the second half.
The day before (April 14), Greene Central fell 6-1 at home to North Lenoir.
Perla Martinez scored the lone goal for the Rams off an assist from Rosa Enriquez.
Alondra Delgado suffered the loss in goal, allowing six goals while stopping six shots.
On Tuesday (April 13), GCHS suffered a 4-2 loss at Southside, as all six goals were scored in the second half.
Laura Rodriguez collected both goals for Greene Central. One of them came on an assist from Venancia Miller.
Delgado made six saves and gave up four goals in goal for the Rams.
Falcons are 7-1-1
South Central’s girls soccer team eased past Southern Wayne 9-0 on Monday (April 19) to improve to 7-1-1 overall and in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
Gracie Jett, Makenna Gaskill and Mac Odom scored two goals each for the Falcons, while Mackenzie Renfrow, Roxanne Kirby and Kayla Friend added one goal each.
Providing assists were Renfrow, Jett, Kirby and Taryn Thompson.
The Falcons had 37 shots in the match, including 26 on goal.
Jasmin Palacios (40 minutes) and Kyndell Odom (20 minutes) logged time in goal for South Central, which tallied five goals in the first half and four more in the second stanza.