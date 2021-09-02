The Greene Central boys soccer team improved to 4-0 overall with a 12-0 victory over Eastern Wayne in a nonconference match on Monday in Goldsboro.
The Rams scored all 12 goals in the first half, as the match was stopped via the mercy rule.
Nathan Drake had a banner day for GC, amassing five goals and three assists. Edgar Gonzalez added two goals and three assists, Enrique Lopez-Lemus chipped in two goals, Ariel Nunez added a goal and three assists, and Tayshawn Edwards and Ezequial Roman garnered one goal each.
Rodriguez played 40 minutes in goal for the victory.
On Aug. 25, Greene Central scored five goals in each half and rolled past Wilson Hunt 10-1 in a non-conference match at home.
Juniors Ariel Nunez and Enrique Lopez-Lemus each recorded four goals for the Rams, who remained unbeaten (3-0) on the season entering this week’s play.
Tayshawn Edwards and Nathan Drake added the other goals.
Providing assists for Greene Central were Drake with four and Lopez-Lemus, Jose Morquecho, Nunez and Ezequial Roman with one each.
Cesar Garcia scored the lone goal for Hunt.
Gabriel Reyes played all 80 minutes in goal for the Rams.
On Tuesday (Aug. 24), GCHS emerged with a 3-2 victory over James Kenan in a non-conference match in Warsaw.
The Rams 1-0 at halftime and matched the Tigers in goals (two each) in the second half.
Drake, Lopez-Lemus and Morquecho scored the goals for Greene Central. Nunez provided a pair of assists.
Reyes played all 80 minutes in goal for the Rams.
Jags fall
to Seahawks
Farmville Central suffered a 4-2 loss on the pitch to Southside in its season-opener.
The Jaguars played at Southside on Wednesday.