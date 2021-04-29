Ayden-Grifton won; Greene Central picked up a split and South Central suffered two losses during last week’s softball contests.
APRIL 26
C.B. Aycock 6,
So. Central 5
PIKEVILLE – C.B. Aycock took the measure of South Central on Monday in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
CBA improved to 7-4 in the ECC 3A/4A and overall, while South Central dropped to 6-4 in the league and overall.
The teams have split their regular season meetings.
APRIL 23
Farmville 14,
North Pitt 4
BETHEL – An 11-run first inning proved more than enough as Farmville Central eased past North Pitt in five innings.
The Jaguars finished with 11 hits, led by two hits each from Haleigh Long, Kenya Pittman, Savannah Bland and Laycie Eastwood, Liz King, Jayden Speight and Savannah Whaley.
Bland earned the win on the mound, striking out three and walking three while allowing six hits and four runs (one earned).
APRIL 22
New Bern 14,
So. Central 4
WINTERVILLE – South Central couldn’t recover a five-run deficit early and fell to New Bern in Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
Jayden Smith had two hits for the Falcons, while Alexi Hastings and Nyla Rodgers added one hit each.
Sarah Ebeling struck out two, walked three and allowed 14 runs (seven earned) on nine hits in suffering the loss on the mound.
Ayden-Grifton 21,
North Lenoir 10
AYDEN – Ayden-Grifton made the most of eight hits and took advantage of a whopping 13 walks to defeat North Lenoir at home.
Summer Little (two RBIs) and Kim Gurkins (two RBIs) had a pair of hits each for the Chargers. Contributing one hit each were Abby Moore (two RBIs), Makiya Andrews (two RBIs), Aubrie Jones and Krissy Gurkins (three RBIs).
Kim Gurkins and Krissy Gurkins saw action on the mound for Ayden-Grifton.
West Craven 13,
Greene Central 0
SNOW HILL – Greene Central managed just three hits against West Craven (two from Amber Speight and one from Abby Burress) and fell to the Eagles at home.
Harley Warren (six innings, 15 hits, 10 runs, four earned runs, two walks, no strikeouts) suffered the loss on the mound.
APRIL 21
Ayden-Grifton 16,
Farmville Central 1
AYDEN – Ayden-Grifton scored in every inning (three runs in the first and second, eight in the third and two in the fourth) to defeat Farmville Central.
Mikyah Andrews (double) and Aubrie Jones led the Chargers with three hits each, while Kiley Guthrie and Kim Gurkins (four RBI) added two hits and Abby Moore, Summer Little, Jada Smith and Krissy Gurkins (double) provided one hit each.
Kim Gurkins earned the win on the mound for Ayden-Grifton. She struck out eight and walked one.
Rachel Evans and Jayden Speight had the only hits for the Jaguars.
Savannah Bland suffered the loss for Farmville Central. She walked three and struck out one.
APRIL 20
So. Wayne 15,
So. Central 11
GOLDSBORO – A nine-run bottom of the fifth inning erased an 11-5 deficit, as Southern Wayne rallied past South Central in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game at home.
Alexi Hastings and Alleigh Johnson led the Falcons with three hits while Nyla Rodgers and Kaci Johnson had two hits and Sarah Ebeling managed one hit.
Leah Neely, who relieved Ebeling in the fifth inning on the mound, suffered the loss. She struck out one and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in 2.2 innings of work.
Ebeling toiled 4.1 frames and gave up 10 earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts.
North Pitt 18,
Farmville 9
FARMVILLE – North Pitt scored multiple runs in five of seven innings and outhit Farmville Central 14-10 to double up te Jaguars.
Haleigh Long, Jayden Speight (double) and Savannah Bland led the Jaguars with two hits and two RBIs each.
Liz King (double), Raegan Hogge, Laycie Eastwood and Rachel Evans collected one hit each.
Bland suffered the loss on the mound, going six innings while allowing 13 hits and 11 runs (nine earned) with five strikeouts and three walks. Ava Loper toiled an inning and walked three while allowing five hits and seven runs (none earned) with a strikeout.
South Lenoir 17,
Ayden-Grifton 1
DEEP RUN – Ayden-Grifton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but South lenoir responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame and then added five more in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth to win the contest by the mercy rule.
Krissy Gurkins (double), Makiya Andrews and Kim Gurkins had the only hits for the Chargers. Kim Gurkins had the only run batted in.
Kim Gurkins worked 3.1 innings and allowed 16 hits and 17 runs (13 earned) with four strikeouts and one walk. Krissy Gurkins struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.
Greene Central 27,
Kinston 0
KINSTON – It was over in a hurry.
Greene Central’s softball team erupted for 10 runs in the first inning, 14 in the second frame and three in the third stanza to roll past Kinston.
The Rams, who had 11 hits and 10 walks, were led by Harley Warren (double) with three hits and Tavia Wade with two hits.
Providing one hit each for GCHS were Starr Benton (double), Cassidy Turner, Abby Burress, Jordan Evans, Kiona Williams and Meredith Warren.
Harley Warren picked up the win on the mound for the Rams. She worked three innings and allowed no hits while striking out eight and walking one.