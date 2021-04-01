Here is a recap of last week’s softball games involving South Central, Farmville Central, Greene Central and Ayden-Grifton high schools.
MARCH 25
Jaguars top Nash Central
Jayden Speight and Laycie Eastwood each had two hits and two RBI as Farmville Central defeated Nash Central 6-1.
Adding one hit each for the Jaguars were Haleigh Long (two runs), Kenya Pittman (run), Liz King, Savannah Bland (double, run, three RBI), Savannah Whaley and Ava Loper.
Bland was the winning pitcher. She went seven innings and allowed seven hits and one run with four strikeouts and no walks in a 77-pitch outing.
Chargers fall to SL
Ayden-Grifton suffered a 12-1 loss to South Lenoir last Thursday in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
It was the third straight loss for the Chargers, who dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the ECC 2A.
Rams blank Kinston
Greene Central improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference by blanking Kinston 16-0.
Falcons top Eastern Wayne
South Central earned a 16-1 victory over Eastern Wayne in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
MARCH 24
Jaguars outscore Rams
Farmville Central used an eight-run fourth inning to pull away and defeat Greene Central 16-6 in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
Laycie Eastwood (3-4, two runs, four RBI) and Kenya Pittman (3-4, three runs, RBI) led the Jaguars.
Other offensive leaders for FCHS included Haleigh Long (2-2, two runs, RBI), Liz King (2-3, two runs), Jayden Speight (2-4, two runs, RBI), Savannah Bland (2-3, run, four RBI), Savannah Whaley (1-2, run) and Raegan Hogge (1-2, three RBI).
Bland earned the win on the mound. She worked five innings, allowed seven hits and six runs (three earned) with three walks and three strikeouts.
Greene Central was led offensively by Amber Speight (3-3, two runs, RBI). Starr Benton, Harley Warren, Cassidy Turner and Meredith Warren added one hit each.
Benton (1.1 innings, three hits, five runs, two earned runs, eight walks, one strikeout) and Warren (three innings, nine hits, 11 runs, seven earned runs, three strikeouts, three walks) saw mound duty for Greene Central.
A-G girls no-hit
Ayden-Grifton wasn’t able to get a hit and allowed all nine of West Craven’s runs in the first two innings as the Eagles took a 9-0 victory in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference contest.
Kelsey Roach saw time on the mound for the Chargers.
MARCH 23
Rams fall to S. Lenoir
Greene Central suffered a 23-0 loss to South Lenoir in Eastern Carolina 2A Conference action.
Amber Speight paced the Rams by going 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Others who contributed offensively included Meredith Warren (1-2, RBI), Cassidy Turner (1-3, run), Harley Warren (1-3, run, RBI) and Starr Benton (1-3, run).
Chargers fall to Washington
Ayden-Grifton managed just four hits and suffered a 12-0 loss to Washington.
Abby Moore, Aubrie Jones, Kiley Guthrie and Krissy Gurkins had one hit each for Ayden-Grifton.
Jaguars fall to Nash Central
Nash Central scored multiple runs in four of five at-bats and defeated Farmville Central 20-4.
The Jaguars finished with six hits – one each from Haleigh Long (RBI, run), Kenya Pittman (run), Jayden Speight, Savannah Bland (RBI), Raegan Hogge (RBI) and Savannah Whaley.
Bland (2.1 innings, eight hits, eight earned runs, six walks, five strikeouts) and Ava Loper (1.1 frames, two hits, six earned runs, five walks, one strikeouts) pitched for Farmville Central.