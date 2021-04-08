Jaguars split
with SWE
The Farmville Central softball team split games with SouthWest Edgecombe last week.
The Jaguars fell to the Cougars 25-24 in eight innings on Tuesday (March 30) as SouthWest scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
Farmville led 12-7 after one frame, but the Cougars used two runs in the second, six in the third and two more in the fourth to grab a 17-12 lead. Farmville responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth to regain the advantage.
The Cougars scored a run in the sixth and four in the seven to knot the score at 24-all.
Jayden Speight led FCHS with four hits and three RBI, while Haleigh Long added three hits, three runs and two RBI and Savannah Bland had three hits, a run and four RBI. Liz King (two hits, two runs, two RBI), Savannah Whaley (two hits, three runs), Kristin Frazier (one hit, run, RBI) and Ava Loper (one hit, four runs, two RBI) also contributed offensively for the Jaguars.
Bland (eight innings, 12 strikeouts, 13 walks) took the loss on the mound for Farmville Central.
The day before (March 30), Farmville Central rolled to a 23-6 triumph over SouthWest, scoring 10 runs in the second inning and tacking on five runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
The Jaguars finished with nine hits – led by two each from Long, Bland and Kenya Pittman, as well as one hit each from King, Speight and Frazier. Bland drove in six runs while Speight, Long and Frazier added three RBI each.
Bland struck out eight, walked seven and allowed just two hits and six runs (four earned) in five innings for the Jaguars.
March 31
Greene Central 14,
Ayden-Grifton 4
AYDEN – Greene Central’s softball team pulled away with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to defeat Ayden-Grifton in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
Meredith Warren led the Rams with three hits and two RBI, while Carson Howell added two hits and three RBI as did Starr Benton.
Abby Burress chipped in with a pair of hits while Cassidy Turner, Tavia Wade, Jordan Evans and Kiona Williams provided one hit each for GCHS.
Warren earned the win on the mound for the Rams. She gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned) with two strikeouts and two walks.
The Chargers scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.
South Central 15,
New Bern 0
The South Central softball team rolled to a five-inning victory over New Bern to remain undefeated in Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
March 30
West Craven 13,
Greene Central 9
VANCEBORO – Greene Central’s six-run rally in the top of the sixth inning was not enough as West Craven rallied with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame to take a four-run victory.
Starr Benton paced GCHS with three hits and two RBI while Abby Burress added two hits and a run scored.
Contributing one hit each for the Rams were Cassidy Turner, Tavia Wade, Carson Howell, Meredith Warren and Amber Speight.
Benton (1.1 innings, one hit, five runs, three walks) and Warren (4.2 frames, 10 hits, eight runs, five walks) saw action on the mound for Greene Central.