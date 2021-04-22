Rams drop two
Greene Central’s softball team lost a pair of Eastern Carolina 2A Conference games last week.
The Rams (3-6 overall, 3-4 ECC 2A) lost to South Lenoir 16-0 on Thursday (April 15).
Greene Central managed just two hits against the Devils – one each from Starr Benton and Amber Speight. Speight’s hit was a triple.
South Lenoir scored six runs in the top of the first inning and added a run in the second, four in the third and five in the fifth.
Harley Warren (2.1 innings, three hits, five runs, no earned runs, one strikeout, one walk) and Meredith Warren (2.2 frames, 12 hits, 11 earned runs, one strikeout, four walks) saw action on the mound for GCHS.
On Tuesday (April 13), Greene Central fell 9-8 in extra innings to J.H. Rose. The Rampants scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Rams scored once in the top of the seventh to tie it at 8-all.
Tavia Wade led GCHS with two hits, while Benton, Carson Howell, Meredith Warren and Speight provided one hit each.
Mikiyah Corey led Rose (3-7 overall) with three hits, followed by Zayn Sneed, Jalexia Terry and Saniah Rankins with two each and Lillian Ozimek, Abbie Paul, Aleexis Moore and Kaylan Brandenburg with one hit each.
Harley Warren worked eight innings on the mound for the Rams. She allowed 11 hits and eight runs (six earned) with seven walks and three strikeouts. Meredith Warren toiled 0.2 frames, walked three and one hit and one earned run.
Corey (nine innings, six hits, eight runs, six strikeouts, five walks) earned the mound win for the Rampants.
Falcons roll
South Central stayed in the thick of the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference race with a pair of league victories last week.
A 10-run third inning sparked the Falcons (6-1 ECC 3A/4A and overall) past C.B. Aycock 12-0 on Wednesday (April 14) at home.
Sarah Ebeling and Alleigh Johnson led SCHS with three hits each, while Ali Ruffin provided two hits and Alexi Hastings, Kaci Johnson and Leah Shiver chipped in one hit each.
Ebeling earned the win on the mound after working five innings and allowing four hits and no runs with one strikeout and two walks.
On Tuesday (April 13), South Central rolled to a 14-4 triumph over Eastern Wayne.
Kaci Johnson collected two hits for the Falcons. Adding one hit each were Ebeling, Jayden Smith, Hastings, Alleigh Johnson and Nyla Rodgers. Hastings’ hit was a home run, while Smith doubled.
Hastings picked up the win on the mound for the Falcons. She worked 1.2 innings and gave up three runs on three hits with one strikeout and five walks.
Leah Neely toiled 1.1 innings and allowed one hit and one run.
South Central trails only D.H. Conley (9-0 ECC 3A/4A, 10-0 overall) in the league standings.
Chargers lose two
Ayden-Grifton’s softball team suffered a pair of Eastern Carolina 2A Conference losses last week.
The Chargers fell 14-0 to Washington on Thursday (April 15) as the Pam Pack scored four runs in the first and second innings and six in the fourth frame.
Ayden-Grifton (2-6 overall, 1-6 ECC 2A) managed two hits against Pack pitcher Savanna Craft.
Two days before (April 13), the Chargers led 2-1 after three innings but West Craven rallied for a 12-3 victory on the road.
Aubrie Jones paced the Chargers with two hits, while Summer Little, Makiya Andrews and Kim Gurkins added one hit each. Andrews and Jones tripled.
Krissy Gurkins suffered the loss for A-G. She pitched all seven innings and allowed 12 runs (only two earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Chargers made eight errors defensively.
Jaguars fall
to Panthers
Farmville Central’s softball team suffered consecutive losses to North Johnston last week in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play.
On Thursday (April 15), the Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the third inning and 10 in the fourth on their way to a 19-3 victory.
The Jaguars (4-5 overall, 2-4 EPC) managed five hits – one each from Savannah Pollard, Kenya Pittman, Liz King, Jayden Speight and Savannah Bland.
Bland and Ava Loper pitched for Farmville Central, which made six errors in the field.
Two days earlier (April 13), FCHS fell 15-0 to North Johnston on the road. The Panthers scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the third stanza.
Pittman collected the only hit for the Jaguars.
Bland suffered the loss on the mound. She allowed 12 hits and 15 runs (four earned) with one strikeout and four walks over three innings.