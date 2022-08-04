South Central’s Alex Bouche rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during Game 2 of the East Regional final against South Brunswick. Bouche has been named The Standard’s Boys Athlete of the Spring at South Central.
While there were several strong individual and team performances during the boys’ spring sports season at South Central, the baseball team was at the forefront of the success.
The Falcons finished the year 20-7, making a run to the 3A East Regional final before falling to South Brunswick.
South Central tied for the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference regular season title with J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley.
A handful of athletes played crucial roles in the team’s success and deep playoff run, but none more than Alex Bouche.
The senior was a force at the plate and on the mound throughout the year, and his play has earned him the selection of The Daily Reflector Athlete of the Spring for South Central.
Bouche put up big numbers in both facets of the game, leading the Falcons in nearly every batting and pitching statistic.
At the plate, Bouche posted team highs in batting average (.500) and hits (37), while finishing tied for the team lead in RBIs with 24 and third with 27 runs scored.
The Old Dominion signee was held hitless just three times on the year, recording 11 multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 night in a win over Northside-Jacksonville in which he drove in four runs as well as scoring four.
His impact as a pitcher matched and at times even surpassed the crucial role he played in the lineup.
Bouche was dominant on the mound throughout the year, even perfect at times, as he pitched a perfect game in a 7-0 win over Rolesville, striking out 17.
On the year, he posted a 10-2 record on the hill, pitching 55.1 innings with an ERA of 1.17.
He allowed just 15 earned runs, surrendering only seven extra-base hits all season.
Honorable Mentions BaseballTrace Baker — Was also a crucial piece for the Falcons on the mound and in the box.
While his record of 4-3 may not show it, he had a strong season pitching, posting a 1.90 ERA over 55.1 innings of work.
At the plate, the senior tied with Bouche for the team lead in runs with 24, while finishing second in hits (28) and batting average (.368).
Mason Hobbs — The sophomore was also a key factor to the team’s offensive attack, finishing tied for the team lead with 28 runs.
Hobbs also posted a third-best .301 batting average and drove in 10 runs, as he was one of just four players to appear in all 27 of the team’s games.
Track and Field
Cooper Kleckner — Ran a leg of the Falcons’ 4x800 relay team which claimed a 3A state title with a time of 8:00.13.
The senior also won medals in two events at states as an individual, taking second in the 1600 (4:20.23) and third in the 3200 (9:37.50).
Elliott Kleckner — The senior also helped the 4x800 relay team to a state title.
At the state meet, Kleckner also competed in the 3200 as he took eighth with a time of 9:58.50.
Mario Delgado — Ran the final leg of the state champion 4x800 relay team.
Matthew Riggs — Was the second leg of the 4x800 relay which won a 3A state title.
Golf
Tyler Deanes — Finished 41st at the 3A East Regional tournament after shooting a 22-over 94.
Cody Smull — Also competed at the East Regional and shot a 25-over par 97 to finish 51st.
Tennis
Henry Austin — Competed at No. 1 singles for the Falcons and finished the season with an 8-5 record. He went on to compete at the 3A state championships.