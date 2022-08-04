South Central's Bouche

South Central’s Alex Bouche rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during Game 2 of the East Regional final against South Brunswick. Bouche has been named The Standard’s Boys Athlete of the Spring at South Central.

 Craig Moyer/The Standard

While there were several strong individual and team performances during the boys’ spring sports season at South Central, the baseball team was at the forefront of the success.

The Falcons finished the year 20-7, making a run to the 3A East Regional final before falling to South Brunswick.