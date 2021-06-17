Pitt County high school track teams combined for 20 championships during the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet held June 9 at New Bern High School.
South Central produced 12 titles (six boys, six girls) and swept the team championships during the meet.
The Falcons won the boys meet with 186.5 points and the girls meet with 202 points.
D.H. Conley’s boys placed second (135.5 points) in the team standings, while J.H. Rose ended up second (127.5 points) in the girls’ standings.
Conley’s girls garnered third place overall with 85 points, trailed by New Bern (72), Eastern Wayne (57.5), C.B. Aycock (50) and Southern Wayne (42).
The rest of the boys’ field was rounded out by C.B. Aycock (88 points), Southern Wayne (77), Eastern Wayne (57), New Bern (55) and J.H. Rose (40).
South Central’s conference champions among the boys were S’Quan Waters (200), Elliott Kleckner (3,200), Jalen Coward (high jump), Tymain Everett (triple jump), Blake Byrum (discus) and the 3,200 relay team. The girls’ league champs included Alexis Hastings (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump), Danaejah Jones (long jump, triple jump), Kayla Smith (400) and Natalie Baldwin (800).
Top-six (scoring) performances from South Central athletes during the championship meet are as follows:
Boys
• 200: S’Quan Waters (SC) first (23.24)
• 400: Jalen Corey (SC) fifth (54.84), Cameron Clark (SC) sixth (54.94)
• 800: Cooper Kleckner (SC) second (2:08.20), Mario Delgado (SC) third (2:09.80), Matthew Riggs (SC) fourth (2:12.00)
• 1,600: Cooper Kleckner (SC) second (4:46.00), Matthew Riggs (SC) fifth (5:04.50), Matthew Hill (SC) sixth (5:13.20)
• 3,200: Elliott Kleckner (SC) first (9:52.50), Cooper Kleckner (SC) second (10:36.20), Riley Adamski (SC) fifth (11:20.90)
• 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) third (16.54), Jarvis Williams (SC) sixth (18.54)
• 300 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) third (45.44), Jarvis Williams (SC) fifth (46.04)
• 400 relay: South Central fifth (45.94)
• 800 relay: South Central third (1:35.50)
• 1,600 relay: South Central third (3:48)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (8:42.10)
• High Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (6-02), Tymain Everett (SC) fourth (5-08)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (42-11.50), Michael Whitfield (SC) fourth (39-03)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (133-00), Devon Smith (SC) third (119-06)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) second (43-11), Tyshaun Tyson (SC) fourth (39-03), Jahneal Dade-El (SC) sixth (38-11)
Girls
• 100: Shaliah Jones (SC) fourth (12.84)
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) second (27.14), Kayla Smith (SC) sixth (28.54)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:01.64), Ni’Yana Williams (SC) fourth (1:07.64)
• 800: Natalie Baldwin (SC) first (2:30.40), Emily Grubbs (SC) fourth (2:42.90)
• 1,600: Natalie Baldwin (SC) third (5:54)
• 3,200: Madison Quinn (SC) fifth (14:54.60)
• 100 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (15.34), Macahia Bryant (SC) second (18.04), Yamari Williams (SC) third (19.14)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (47.94), Macahia Bryant (SC) third (55.04)
• 400 relay: South Central second (50.84)
• 800 relay: South Central second (1:53.30)
• 1,600 relay: South Central second (4:41.80)
• 3,200 relay: South Central second (11:11.10)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (5-00), Ni’Yana Williams (SC) fifth (4-00)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (16-00), Jainiyah Parris (SC) fourth (14-08), Khaliya Williams (SC) sixth (14-02.50)
• Triple Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (33-04), Jainiyah Parris (SC) second (31-00), Braden Kell (SC) fourth (30-03)
• Discus: Amaya Dixon (SC) sixth (66-07)