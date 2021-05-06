GOLDSBORO — South Central High School’s track teams swept an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A meet April 28 at Eastern Wayne High School.
The Falcons defeated J.H. Rose in the boys meet, 110-60, while Eastern Wayne (49) and C.B. Aycock (27) rounded out the field.
On the girls side, South Central defeated C.B. Aycock 128.5-59.5 while Rose was third (37.5) and Eastern Wayne (26.5) rounded out the field.
South Central’s top-five results are as follows:
• Girls 3,200 relay: South Central first (11:43.8)
• Boys 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:11.6)
• Girls 100 hurdles: Yhamari Williams first (18.2), Nivea Jones second (19.1), Raiynee Farmer third (20.1)
• Boys 100 hurdles: Omica Daniels first (16.1), Yhamari Williams third (19.1), Jarvis Williams fourth (19.4)
• Boys 100-meter dash: S’Quan Waters first (11.0)
• Girls 800 relay: South Central first (2:01.4)
• Boys 800 relay: South Central first (1:37.8)
• Girls 1,600-meter run: Emily Grubbs second (6:54.1), Angeles Ibarra third (6:57.2), Madison Quinn fourth (6:57.8)
• Boys 1,600-meter run: Matthew Riggs first (5:06.2), Riley Adamski second (5:15.1), Garrison Outlaw third (5:21.8), Griffin Brantley fourth (5:29)
• Girls 400 relay: South Central third (55.2)
• Boys 400 relay: South Central third (45.5)
• Girls 400-meter run: Kayla Smith third (1:14.5), Braden Kell fourth (1:15.2)
• Boys 400: Daniel McNair second (56.2), Jalen Corey fourth (56.6)
• Girls 300 hurdles: Yhamari Williams second (57.8), Macahia Bryant fourth (59.9), Arianna Parker fifth (1:02.9)
• Boys 300 hurdles: Omica Daniels first (44.7), Yhamari Williams second (45.1), Jarvis Williams third (46.2)
• Girls 800-meter run: Angeles Ibarra first (2:45.7), Emily Grubbs fourth (2:55.9)
• Boys 800-meter run: Matthew Riggs first (2:12.2), Mario Delgado third (2:23.1), Griffin Brantley fourth (2:24.8), Simon Thomas fifth (2:25.7)
• Girls 200: Kayla Smith second (28.1)
• Boys 200: S’Quan Waters tied for third (23.4)
• Girls 3,200: Madison Quinn first (15:08.8), Alyssa Powell second (15:43.3)
• Girls 1,600 relay: South Central second (5:26.7)
• Boys 1,600 relay: South Central second (4:01.9)
• Girls Discus: Zymeia Atkins third (69-11), Kirsten Stocks fourth (69-09), Ja’Shelia Deans fifth (61-10)
• Boys Discus: Blake Byrum first (118-05), Tyshaun Tyson fourth (91-06)
• Girls Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks third (28-7.50), Zymeia Atkins fourth (26-11.50), Ja’Shelia Deans fifth (25-00)
• Boys Shot Put: Brian Hardy second (42-03.50), Devon Smith third (39-10.50), Tyshaun Tyson fourth (39-07), Jahneal Dade-El fifth (39-01)
• Girls Long Jump: Jainiyah Parris first (14-04.50), Khaliya Williams fifth (13-02)
• Girls Triple Jump: Khaliya Williams first (31-05), Braden Kell second (30-08), Jainiyah Parris third (29-05), Kiarrah Williams fifth (27-01)
• Girls High Jump: Raiynee Farmer fourth (4-00), Ni’Yana Williams fifth (4-00)
• Boys High Jump: Tymain Everett third (5-08)
• Boys Long Jump: S’Quan Waters second (18-08)
• Boys Triple Jump: Tymain Everett second (40-05), Jalen Coward fifth (38-10)