JACKSONVILLE – South Central placed a combined total of 19 runners (10 boys, nine girls) in the top 20 and swept a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference meet last week at Jacksonville High School.
The Falcon boys edged D.H. Conley 24-31, while the girls eased past Jacksonville 27-44.
In the boys race, Conley’s Landen Williams took first place overall (17:01), but South Central had the second- through fifth-place finishers: Elliott Kleckner (18:00), Cooper Kleckner (18:01), Justin Roeder (18:06) and Matthew Riggs (18:41).
Garrison Outlaw of the Falcons was 10th overall with a time of 19:48.
Others in the top 20 for SCHS included Simon Thomas (12th at 19:51), Ryan Witteborg (14th at 20:00), Mario Delgado (16th at 20:03), Griffin Brantley (tied for 17th at 20:08) and Tyler McCarren (19th at 20:09).
On the girls side, Natalie Baldwin of the Falcons was second overall with a time of 21:43.
She was followed by several teammates in the top 10: Dahlia Lind (fifth at 22:29), Madison Quinn (sixth at 22:59), Emily Grubbs (eighth at 23:30) and Alexis Robinson (10th at 25:07).
Other SCHS runners in the top 20 were Ra’Nissi Fleming (11th at 25:10), McKenzie Odom (14th at 27:30), Savannah Ibarra (15th at 27:47) and Emily Johnson (17th at 28:32).
Causey, Oden
tops for Jaguars
FARMVILLE – Lucas Causey and Taylor Oden were the highest-placing finishers for Farmville Central’s cross country teams during a Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet last week at FCHS.
Causey took second overall in the boys meet with a time of 20:25 as the Jaguars defeated Washington 20-39. Greene Central was third with 67 points.
Causey was among five Jaguars in the top 10. The others were Tiyon Turnage (third at 21:08), Jy-meek Speight (sixth at 22:05), Allen Sicley (seventh at 22:10) and Ja’Mide Lang (eighth at 22:13).
Greene Central’s top runner was Owen Dyer, who was 11th at 22:44.
The top runner for Ayden-Grifton was Jayden Peszko (15th at 24:40).
On the girls side, Oden took top honors for FCHS with a time of 23:20, 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from Washington.
Other runners who competed for the Jaguars were Gianna Speight (fourth at 25:31), Kamaya Speight (10th at 28:05) and Leslie Cruz (11th at 29:11).
Ayden-Grifton’s top female runner was Skylar Vines (12th at 30:45).
SOCCER
Rams stay unbeaten
Greene Central’s boys soccer team continued its undefeated swath through its 2021 schedule by shutting out a pair of Eastern Plains 2A Conference opponents last week.
The Rams (13-0 overall, 6-0 EPC 2A) defeated Farmville Central 9-0 and West Craven 9-0.
GCHS was led against FCHS by Ariel Nunez (three goals, assist), Nathan Drake (two goals, assist), Ezequiel Roman (goal, assist), Jose Morquecho (goal, assist), Adrian Acevedo (goal) and Jesus Gonzalez (assist). Against West Craven, Drake tallied two goals and six assists for the Rams while Edgar Gonzalez added a pair of goals and an assist.
Contributing one goal each for Greene Central were Roman, Nunez, Morquecho, Tayshon Edwards and Enrique Lopez-Lemus.
A-G still winless
Ayden-Grifton’s soccer team remained winless (0-8-1 overall, 0-5 Eastern Plains 2A Conference) after a 4-2 defeat to SouthWest Edgecombe last week.
Falcons lose two
South Central’s soccer team lost a pair of matches last week – 9-0 to D.H. Conley and 9-0 to New Bern – to drop to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams reach
10th victory
Greene Central went 1-2 in matches last week, which included the Rams earning their 10th win of the season.
GCHS (10-6, 4-5) lost 3-0 to SouthWest Edgecombe on Sept. 28, defeated West Craven 3-1 on Sept. 29 and fell 3-0 to Ayden-Grifton on Sept. 30.
Jaguars hold
EPC top spot
Farmville Central’s volleyball team holds the top spot in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference (8-1) and is 10-3 overall after last week’s matches.
The Jaguars suffered their first conference loss to Ayden-Grifton, 3-0, on Sept. 28 and then defeated Washington 3-0 on Sept. 30.
Chargers move closer
Ayden-Grifton’s volleyball team emerged 6-1 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and 9-3 overall with three wins last week: 3-2 over C.B. Aycock on Sept. 27, 3-0 over Farmville Central on Sept. 28 and 3-0 over Greene Central on Sept. 30.
SCHS falls to 4-7
South Central’s volleyball team dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference with 3-0 losses to New Bern (Sept. 30) and J.H. Rose (Sept. 28).