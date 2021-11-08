KERNERSVILLE — The South Central brother tandem of Elliott Kleckner and Cooper Kleckner shined at the state 3A cross country championship meet Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park.
Elliott Kleckner took third in the state with a time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds, while his brother, Cooper, clocked in at 16:16 – good for 10th overall.
The Falcon boys finished fourth as a team with 156 points, trailing North Lincoln (106), Croatan (125) and Orange (151).
Other male competitors for SC included Matthew Riggs (59th at 17:51.10), Simon Thomas (60th at 17:51.80), Justin Roeder (65th at 17:53), Griffin Brantley (102nd at 18:32) and Matthew Hill (119th at 18:45).
There were 156 total runners.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Lind takes 59th
KERNERSVILLE — South Central’s Dahlia Lind was the top local runner in the girls 3A state meet on Saturday. She placed 59th overall with a time of 21:46.
Her teammate, Madison Quinn, was 71st at 22:57.
The top runner for J.H. Rose was Saline Kulas, who emerged 92nd at 22:44.
Other South Central runners in the state meet included Emily Grubbs (110th at 23:10), Savannah Ibarra (127th at 24:23), Ra’Nissi Fleming (134th at 24:43) and Emily Johnson (149th at 27:06).
SCHS finished 17th as a team with 384 points.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Conley’s Geyer
takes 35th place
KERNERSVILLE – D.H. Conley’s Nathan Geyer earned 35th place overall with a time of 16 minutes, 24 seconds at the Class 4A state cross country meet on Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park.
Geyer’s teammate, Landen Williams, placed 75th overall at 16:49.
CLASS 2A MEET
Jags’ duo competes
KERNERSVILLE – The Farmville Central cross country duo of Gianna Speight and Lucas Causey participated in the state 2A cross country meet at Ivey Redmon Park on Saturday.
Speight finished 88th overall with a time of 23 minutes, 39 seconds.
Causey emerged 107th with a time of 20:07.
FOOTBALL
Rams’ season
ends at Cummings
BURLINGTON — The football season for Greene Central came to an end following a 36-28 defeat to Burlington Cummings in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs on Friday (Nov. 5).
The Rams (4-7) trailed 12-0 after the first quarter scored 20 points in the second stanza to move into a 20-all tie at halftime.
The Cavaliers (9-1-1) outscored GCHS 16-8 in the second half to complete the victory.
The Rams amassed 444 yards of total offense against Cummings – 236 through the air and 208 on the ground.
Quarterback Okie Edwards completed 7 of 15 passes for 236 yards.
Jonathon Willis had two catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns spanning 80 and 60 yards. Josiah Thompson added two reeceptions for 58 yards and a TD, while Jamari Coppage chipped in two catches for 33 yards and Jaden Tyson added a pair of receptions for five yards.
Justice Debro led the Rams rushing attack with 144 yards on 18 carries, while Tyson added 57 on 10 attempts.
Defensively, Coppage led GC with 12 tackles while Zyquan Williams had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Kamari Hall and Christian Edwards added eight tackles each and Tre Dodd and Tylik Wooten recorded sacks. Kendell Colie recovered a fumble while Willis intercepted a pass.