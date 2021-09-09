Greene Central’s boys soccer team improved to 5-0 overall with a 3-2 victory over previously-unbeaten J.H. Rose in a nonconference event in Greenville Thursday (Sept. 2).
Nathan Drake led the Rams with two goals, while Ariel Nunez added a goal and an assist. Enrique Gonzalez also recorded an assist.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Reyes played all 80 minutes in goal to pick up the victory.
The Rams have allowed just six goals in their first five matches entering this week’s play.
Jaguars blank
Southside
Farmville Central improved to 1-1 overall by defeating Southside 2-0 on Sept. 1. The win avenged a 4-2 loss by the Jaguars the week before.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams split,
emerge 7-2
Greene Central High School’s volleyball team split last week’s matches to emerge 7-2 overall on the season entering this week’s play.
The Rams lost to SouthWest Edgecombe 25-10, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday (Sept. 2) for their second loss of the year.
Earlier in the week, GCHS swept North Pitt three sets to none.
The Rams are closing in on equaling their win total (eight) from the 2019 season.
“The girls are working very hard this season,” said GC coach Emily Lahr. “I can only attribute their success to the mentor athletes that came before them. The girls I have this year work hard – they’ve learned the game over the past few years and have come together with great chemistry. They’re putting all of the skills together and playing for each other.
“All of the girls are top players in my eyes; they each have a specific set of skills which makes them a vital player on the team.”
The Rams were scheduled to play at home against Ayden-Grifton Tuesday (Sept. 7) and Thursday against Washington (Sept. 9).
CROSS COUNTRY
Jaguars runners
top-five in EPC meet
Two Farmville Central runners finished second overall in their respective divisions during an Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet Sept. 1 at Washington High School.
Lucas Causey finished fifth in the boys meet with a time of 22:48, while Taylor Oden placed second in the girls meet with a time of 26:10.
In the boys meet, FC runners who participated were Tiyon Turner (ninth), Ja’Mide Lang (15th), Allen Thomas (19th), Ja’Meek Speight (20th), Allen Sicily (21st) and Trent Langley (28th).
Owen Dyer was the top boys runner from Greene Central; he was 14th with a time of 25:34.
The top runner for Ayden-Grifton was Jayden Paszko (18th at 27:19). Jackson Robel was 25th overall.
Other Greene Central runners included Brady Anderson (22nd), Braden Burress (23rd), Cameron Taylor (24th) and Lucas Ellis (26th).
In the girls meet, Oden was followed in the FC lineup by Leslie Cruz (fifth), Gianna Speight (eighth) and Kamaya Speight (ninth).
Ayden-Grifton’s two participants were Lily Claybrook (10th) and Skylar Viner (12th).