CARY – A pair of South Central High School runnners placed in the top 20, while two D.H. Conley competitors reached the top 50 in the Boys Open 5,000-meter run of the 10th annual Adidas Cross Country Challenge at Wake Med Soccer Complex on Saturday.
The Falcons’ Elliott Kleckner placed seventh overall with a time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds, while brother Cooper Kleckner took 19th place with a time of 16:03.
For D.H. Conley, Nathan Geyer was 35th with a time of 16:21, while Landen Williams took 46th overall at 16:41.
There were 212 runners in the event. The top time was 15:19, set by Connor Wingfield of Daniel Boone High School.
The South Central boys team finished 19th overall; Conley was 21st out of 24 teams.
Six runners
in EPC top 10
Six local runners placed in the top 10 during the third Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet of the season Sept. 15 at Greene Central High School.
On the boys side, Lucas Causey of Farmville Central was second (20:25) while North Pitt’s Holden Burroughs (21:37) and Walter Moore (21:40) were third and fourth, respectively.
Tiyun Turnage placed seventh (21:44) and Owen Dyer of Greene Central was eighth (21:59).
The top local runner in the girls meet was Leslie Cruz of Farmville Central, who was ninth at 32:00.
SOCCER
Rams soccer
stays unbeaten
The Greene Central boys soccer team continued its unbeaten streak last week with three victories.
On Sept. 15, the Rams (9-0 overall) defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 9-0 behind four goals from Nathan Drake, two goals and an assist from Daniel Roman and two goals from Ezequial Roman. Also contributing were Enrique Lopez-Lemus (goal, assist), Jesus Gonzalez (goal), Jose Morquecho (goal) and Diego Gonzalez (goal). Gabriel Reyes played all 80 minutes in goal.
On Sept. 14, GCHS had one of its toughest matches of the season to date as it rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Spring Creek 2-1 behind two goals from Lopez-Lemus and an assist from Ariel Nunez. Reyes picked up the victory by playing all 80 minutes in goal.
The day before (Sept. 13), the Rams shut out North Pitt 7-0, exploding for five goals in the second half after leading 2-0 at the break.
Nunez had three goals and an assist while Lopez-Lemus notched three goals for the Rams. Drake chipped in a goal and an assist while Jose Morquecho collected an assist.
Reyes logged all 80 minutes in goal.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars drop
game to SWE
Farmville Central dropped its third game of the season on Friday when the Jaguars fell 47-28 at home to SouthWest Edgecombe in their Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener.
Brandon Knight carried 20 times for 52 yards and a touchdown for FCHS (0-1, 1-3). He also completed 17 of 24 passes for 164 yards and two TD.
Landen Barnes completed three passes for 81 yards and a score.
Octavious Mercer led the Jaguars’ defense with 12 tackles (seven of them solo) while Micah Bynum added 11 tackles (seven solo). Te’shon Brock had two tackles for loss; Bynum and Irvin Perkins collected one each.
Farmville Central was scheduled to play at Ayden-Grifton in an EPC contest at 7 p.m. Friday, but that game was postponed due to COVID protocols. Instead, the Jaguars are slated to play at Riverside in a nonconference game.