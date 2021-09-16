The emotions for the Farmville Central football went from happiness to heartbreak – all within five minutes.
Swansboro capped a nine-play, 62-yard drive with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game, as the Pirates stunned the Jaguars 41-38 in a nonconference game Monday night in Farmville.
Farmville dropped to 1-2, while Swansboro improved to 1-2.
The Jaguars went 63 yards in four plays to take a 38-35 advantage with five minutes remaining when quarterback Brandon Knight hooked up with Te’Shon Brock on a 40-yard TD pass.
Farmville’s Kasime Leary then recovered a fumble on a Pirates kickoff return, and the home team had the ball on the Swansboro 47 with 4:57 left.
However, on third down and nine from the Pirates 38, FC elected to throw the ball on successive downs and both passes were incomplete, giving the ball back to Swansboro with 1:53 remaining.
It took six plays for the visitors to reach the FC 26, but only 23.2 seconds remained. On fourth-and-6, Hunter Johnson completed an 11-yard pass to Jace Wilkens for a first down at the FC 15.
The Pirates called timeout with 0.5 seconds showing on the clock to set up their winning play – a TD pass to Isaiah Bromelle from Johnson.
Farmville Central got off to a good start, as Knight scored on a 12-yard TD run and threw to Malachi Wolf for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 three minutes into the game.
FC 12 then recovered a solid onsides kick at the Swansboro 47 by Sam Flanagan, and seven plays later, Knight found Wolf in the end zone for a 24-yard TD to extend the lead to 14-0 halfway through the quarter.
Johnson’s six-yard TD run and Hyuga Doreus’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates tied it at 14-all on an 11-yard pass from Johnson to Wilkens, and Doreus kicked the extra point with 9:36 left in the first half.
The Jaguars responded with a 54-yard drive in seven plays as Knight took it up the middle for an 18-yard run. The conversion failed, leaving it 20-14 with 6:25 left.
Swansboro then came back to knot the score at 20 with a 58-yard drive that took 11 plays, as Cameron Riggs scored on a one-yard run with 2:32 left in the half.
A 44-yard TD strike from Knight to Wolf gave the home team a 26-20 lead at the break.
A Farmville fumble in Swansboro territory led to a 63-yard drive in nine plays as Wilkens scored on a three-yard run. Doreus’ extra point made it 27-26 Pirates with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Farmville took the lead, 32-27, with 29.4 seconds left in the quarter when Knight raced 37 yards for the TD. The extra point was no good.
Swansboro needed just four plays to answer, as Johnson found Demani Martinez for a 29-yard TD on the first play of the final quarter. Johnson passed to Bromelle for the converion to give the Pirates a 35-32 edge.
Farmville Central finished with 412 yards of offense – 189 rushing and 213 passing. Knight had most of the rushing yards (164 and three TD on 18 carries) and completed 10 of 18 passes.
Knight’s main targets were Brock (five catches for 104 yards and a TD) and Wolf (two catches, 58 yards, two TD).
Swansboro tallied 337 total yards – 209 passing and 128 rushing.
Wilkens led the Pirates with 99 yards on 18 carries.
Johnson completed 17 of 28 passes with Martinez (four for 68 yards) and Bromelle (four for 60) his main targets. Wilkens pulled in three receptions for 33 yards.
Farmville Central returns to action Friday for homecoming against SouthWest Edgecombe at 7 p.m.