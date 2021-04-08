Greene Central’s boys tennis team earned wins in a pair of matches last week.
The Rams opened the week (March 29) with a 7-2 triumph over Croatan.
GCHS won four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles events.
In singles, No. 2 William Drake, No. 3 Jeremy Dawson, No. 5 Luke Edmondson and No. 6 James Miller were victorious in straight sets.
In doubles, the Rams picked up victories from the No. 1 pairing of Dawson and Tucker Williams, the No. 2 duo of Drake and Cameron Miller and the No. 3 team of Edmondson and James Miller.
On March 30, Greene Central emerged with an 8-1 victory over Ayden-Grifton.
The Rams won the top five singles matches, as Williams defeated Jayden Peszko 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Drake defeated Ernesto Garcia 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Dawson defeated Anthony Cano-Hernandez 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Cameron Miller shut out Ryan Baxter 6-0, 6-0 and No. 5 James Miller defeated Ezekiel Dawson 6-1, 6-1.
Ayden-Grifton’s lone win came at No. 6 singles, where Jackson Evans won over Alex Baggett 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7 tiebreaker).
In doubles, Williams and Jeremy Dawson defeated Peszko and Garcia 8-2; Edmondson and Jeremy Miller stopped Cano-Hernandez and Ryan Baxter 8-3 and Cameron Miller and Baggett topped Evans and Ezekiel Dawson 8-4.
March 29
Ayden-Grifton 6,
East Carteret 3
AYDEN – Despite losing two of three singles matches via tiebreaker, Ayden-Grifton won four singles and two doubles to defeat East Carteret at home.
No. 2 singles Ernesto Garcia won 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3 tiebreaker) , No. 3 Anthony Cano-Hernandez won 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 Ryan Baxter earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory and No. 6 Jackson Evans eased to a 6-0, 6-1 triumph to gives Chargers four wins heading into doubles.
A-G’s No. 2 doubles team (Cano-Hernandez and Ryan Baxter) won 8-4 and the No. 3 duo of Evans and Ezekiel Dawson won 8-2 to seal the match against the Mariners.
New Bern 6,
South Central 3
WINTERVILLE – Despite an epic comeback by No. 2 singles Camden Turner – who defeated Richard Gorman 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 11-9, South Central’s tennis team suffered an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference match to New Bern at home.
The Falcons’ other singles winner was No. 6 Jose Cornejo-Leyva, who eased past Sean Grady 6-2, 6-0.
South Central’s other win came at No. 3 doubles, where the duo of Cornejo-Leyva and Shadi Darawsheh eased to an 8-3 victory over Grady and Matthew Willis.