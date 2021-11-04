It proved to be a tough day on Friday for area high school tennis players at the state tournaments.
Three doubles teams and two singles players from the region combined to win just one win against tough competition.
In the 2A classification, Greene Central’s top doubles team of McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie defeated Roanoke Rapids’ duo of Gabby Long and Alana Mitchell (withdrawn) in the first round and then lost in the quarterfinals to the East Surry tandem of Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
The Rams’ other doubles team, Venancia Miller and Sidney Ramsey, fell 6-0, 6-1 to Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armistead 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
Greene Central’s singles competitors also suffered first-round defeats.
Anna Katherine Medlin fell 6-1, 6-1 to Keerthi Avula of Raleigh Charter, while Kaylee Hill lost 6-0, 6-0 to Olivia Hankinson of Research Triangle.
In the 3A ranks, South Central’s Pradnya Akula was defeated by Chloe Harrington of Northern Nash 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.