Ayden-Grifton needed four sets to move on during the state volleyball playoffs last Saturday, while Farmville Central won its first-round match on Friday this past week.
South Central and Greene Central had their seasons end with a four-set loss and a three-set defeat, respectively.
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
AYDEN-GRIFTON 3, FRANKLIN ACADEMY 1
The No. 2 seed Chargers regrouped after dropping the third set, using extended service runs from Holly Cannon and Yaneth Quiroz to defeat No. 31 seed Franklin Academy 25-13, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11 in the first round at home on Saturday.
A five-point run from Daisy Quiroz helped the Chargers take control in the first set. Abby Langemann and Haley Pasour extended the advantage with kills, and Yaneth Quiroz’s three points gave A-G the set.
Alyssa Rouse’s six-point serving run (including three aces) put the Chargers ahead 7-1 in second two. Daisy Quiroz and 11 added to the A-G lead with help from kills by Pasour and 9. 15 and Langemann served out the set.
Cannon staked A-G to an early lead in set three, but the Patriots improved their block defense and were able to rally for the win.
Undaunted, the Chargers jumped out to a big lead in set four behind five points from Cannon and seven from Yaneth Quiroz. Franklin Academy was never able to get back into the match.
A-G (18-3) played fellow Eastern Plains Conference member SouthWest Edgecombe, the No. 15 seed, in the second round on Tuesday.
FARMVILLE CENT. 3,
EAST DUPLIN 0
The first Pitt County team to play WAS the first to advance in the state volleyball playoffs.Danielle Parker and Savannah Whaley combined for more than 20 kills, and solid back row defense and passing from Kristin Frazier, Laycie Eastwood and Corinne Denham helped Farmville Central oust East Duplin 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 at home in the first round of the 2A playoffs Friday afternoon (Oct. 22).
“I told the girls Wednesday (after the conference tournament finals loss to Ayden-Grifton) that they had to have a short memory and you couldn’t hold on to the memory of that for too long,” said Jaguars coach Ashlee Langston, whose squad improved to 15-4 overall. “We had to accept it, recognize what we do better and not let it affect us in the playoffs. I was proud of the fact they came out, hustled real hard, did not let a lot of balls hit the ground and just gave it their all.”
East Duplin (10-10 and the No. 20 seed) battled through the first four service rotations and were tied with the Jaguars before Parker’s three-point serving run gave FC the lead. Whaley added four points of her own (including two aces) to extend the advantage to 13-8.
Addison Kingrey served three points – two aces and a kill from Parker – to make it 17-9.
A three-point run from Frazier gave FC the set.
Eight straight points from Ava Loper – who set up Parker and Whaley for many of the kills – gave the Jaguars a 9-3 lead in set two. East Duplin cut it to five points on three occasions but a four-point run by Denham (Parker added two kills) and a pair of kills from Whaley put the home team up two sets to none.
Summer Howell, Frazier and Whaley helped FC rally from down 9-8 to up 15-10 in the third set as Whaley served seven in a row.
East Duplin closed within four (22-17) but Whaley and Parker got the Jaguars to 24 points, and Denham set Parker for the final kill.
NCSSM 3,
GREENE CENTRAL 0
Greene Central’s solid season came to an end following a sweep by the North Carolina School of Science & Math in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Rams finished 13-9.
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SCOTLAND 3,
SOUTH CENTRAL 1
The Falcons were able to gain one set off Scotland, but the Scots (17-4 overall) ended their season with a four-set triumph in the Class 3A playoffs and set up a second-round match at J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
South Central finished its season 8-10 overall.