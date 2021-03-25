SNOW HILL – A Greene Central High School softball player will continue her career at the next level.
Senior Meredith Warren will be attending Fayetteville Technical Community College this fall, as she signed a national letter of intent to play for the Trojans.
FTCC is in NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Region 10 along with Louisburg College, USC-Salkehatchie, Spartanburg Methodist, USC-Sumter, USC-Union, Florence-Darlington Technical College and USC-Lancaster.
Warren said she was looking into attend Pitt Community College but changed her mind after a chance meeting.
“I chose Fayetteville Tech because I happened to run into the coach of FTCC at a travel tournament,” she said. “I asked him to watch me play and he loved what he saw.”
Warren added: The coaches were consistent and always offering pointers to help me improve my performance on the field.”
Warren’s softball journey began in fifth grade when she became a utility player. As she moved up to middle school, she played all of the infield positions but mainly pitched.
As an eighth grader, Warren began catching and “fell in love.”
When she moved up to high school, she played a few different positions but catching was where her heart was.
Once in high school, she received help at bat and behind the plate from her coaches, Kim Jones and Rebecca Burris.
“I slowly developed confidence and realized I wanted to take my game to the collegiate level,” she said.
In addition, Warren said she has received much support from Mike Anderson, Peaches Speight, David Taylor, Lauren Creech, James Campbell, Emily Lahr and Jason Wilson.
“Playing softball at Greene Central has been wonderful each year,” she said. “I have had amazing influential coaches and teammates as well as supportive fans.”
Lane, 19, who is projected to be a catcher as she’s been in high school, plans on majoring in Business Management and Enterpreneurship at FTCC.
“I would like to learn all that I can about the game of softball and grow into a very successful woman,” she said.