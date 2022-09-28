We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example.
UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good.
The Miami Dolphins are exciting for the first time since my childhood when Dan Marino was slinging the ball to “The Marks Brothers” and Clayton nor Duper accelerated like these current fellas do.
I mention all this because obviously I have some things to be excited about this football season.
So, let’s talk U.S.A. Women’s Basketball. Not what you were expecting I know and, to be honest, neither was I. I came to the internet to research another potential column topic and came across the news they just scored 145 points against South Korea.
I came to find out they put up a buck forty-five on the best South Korea had to offer whilst holding them to under seventy without taking a look at who was on the roster. I’ll show my abundant age and admit that what stood out to me first was who wasn’t on the team.
Let’s begin with two-time Olympic Champion Brittney Griner, who is still imprisoned in Russia for allegedly having something that would get her arrested here as well. Neither makes sense to me.
Sue Bird just retired and she had been wearing a team U.S.A. jersey since the turn of the century, but no more. Diana Taurasi has been playing for the team just as long and is another legend missing from the roster.
Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles are also both multiple gold medal winners and WNBA MVPs no longer representing our country on the basketball court.
It seems that what our team lacks in experience, it more than makes up for in energy and talent. They did just set a FIBA World Cup record for points scored in a game.
Breanna Stewart won MVP in the last Olympics and headlining the team with her is two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. They are joined by several teammates from previous Olympic teams and two newcomers; last year’s Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the number one overall draft pick two years ago in Sabrina Ionescu.
I don’t expect you to know all the names, I didn’t before writing this. What I do expect you to do is take a few minutes to watch some game highlights or even watch a game. History is being made by these women and we don’t appreciate them enough.