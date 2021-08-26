SNOW HILL – After taking a 14-6 lead on Friday before lightning halted the action, Greene Central was not able to sustain it Monday night and fell victim to a rally by North Lenoir, 26-22, in the completion of the suspended nonconference game.
“We didn’t play on Monday with the same intensity and physicality we played with on Friday before the weather delay, and that cost us the game,” said Rams’ coach Jason Wilson. “We did some things well defensively but gave up too many big plays that kept drives moving for them. Offensively we moved the ball well but shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and miscues.”
Jamari Coppage returned an interception 62 yards for Greene Central’s lone points after the delay. He and Jaden Tyson were the offensive leaders for the Rams.
Greene Central returns to action on Friday with a nonconference game at Kinston. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams are 4-0
Greene Central’s volleyball team is off to a hot start under coach Emily Nelson.
The Rams won their first four matches without dropping a set.
GCHS defeated Beddingfield 25-5, 25-17, 25-9; Southside 29-27, 25-11, 25-14; Eastern Wayne 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 and Kinston 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 to go to 4-0 entering this week’s matches.
The Rams won just four matches in 2020-21 season.
Jaguars roll
TARBORO – Farmville Central’s volleyball team rolled to a win in its season opener last week. The Jaguars eased to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-3 triumph over Tarboro in a non-conference match.
SOCCER
Chargers fall
Ayden-Grifton suffered a 7-1 loss to Southside in its Aug. 18 match.
Anthony Hernandez notched the Chargers’ lone goal off an assist from Zeke Dawson.
Goalie Tremayne Phillips made 11 saves in 80 minutes.
Falcons shut out
South Central’s soccer team was shut out, 8-0, by South Johnston in the Falcons’ season-opening match on Aug. 18.