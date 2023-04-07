I talked last week about how much more entertaining the women’s Final Four looked compared to the men, and it seems I was right. The men’s games provided a last second buzzer beater, but it was the women’s games that had everyone talking.
I mentioned two players by name last week in previewing the women’s Final Four, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Turns out, they did play big roles for their teams and their names came up quite a bit during and after the games.
These two competitors have a history of trash talk and that didn’t stop in the Final Four. A lot of viewers watched these women play for the first time last week and not all were comfortable seeing women be just as competitive as men.
There seemed to be a large contingent of people who took a lot more exception to Angel Reese talking trash to Caitlin Clark than when Caitlin Clark talked trash to opponents.
Some of those people weren’t aware of Caitlin Clark’s history of trash talk and were offering uninformed opinions. Others were showing their true biases and bigotry. Google Keith Olbermann news for an example.
Lost in all the controversy was just how entertaining and successful the women’s Final Four was, despite still not getting the respect it deserves.
ESPN showed the national championship game on Sunday afternoon, saving prime time spots for things they felt were more deserving. Despite the time slot, the women’s national championship game was the most watched division one women’s basketball game of all time.
According to a list provided by the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz, the game had more viewers than the Emmys, Golden Globes, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, any Thursday Night Football game from the NFL last year, Alabama versus Texas A&M, the ACC Championship game, Boston versus Miami in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals and many others.
Imagine how many viewers that game would’ve had in prime time. A few years ago I was writing about how terrible the facilities were for NCAA women athletes compared to men, and while improvements have been made, it’s not enough.
Despite this, women’s basketball is growing in popularity, and maybe now that business people will finally realize that they can make money off the backs of these young women, they will finally pay attention. You can always count on greed.
As it regards the men’s Final Four, the most interesting part was the parity. Despite all the talk about NIL, I’m confident it had little to do with Florida Atlantic University and San Diego State University basketball players attending their respective schools.
That didn’t stop them from reaching college basketball’s biggest stage. We are only one year removed from the Final Four containing North Carolina, Duke and Kansas, so I am not going to pretend like college basketball is totally different now. Still, this may be a sign of change to come.
