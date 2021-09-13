EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
Kinston 0-0 4-0
North Lenoir 0-0 3-0
South Lenoir 0-0 2-0
East Duplin 0-0 3-1
Wallace-RH 0-0 2-1
James Kenan 0-0 0-1
SW Onslow 0-0 0-3
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
N.Myrtle Bch. 49, WRH 35
J.H. Rose 50, SWO 12
Kinston 34, Pamlico 0
N. Lenoir 44, S.Wayne 24
OPEN–James Kenan
Canceled
Richlands at S. Lenoir
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 17)
East Duplin at J. Kenan
Wallace-RH at SW Onslow
South Lenoir at Kinston
OPEN–North Lenoir
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
White Oak 0-0 3-1
Croatan 0-0 1-2
West Carteret 0-0 1-2
Richlands 0-0 0-1
Dixon 0-0 0-1
Swansboro 0-0 0-2
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)
White Oak 48, Manteo 0
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
Jackson. 48, W.Carteret 7
Canceled
Richlands at South Lenoir
Swansboro at Farm.Central
Dixon at Trask
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 17)
Trask at White Oak
Princeton at Richlands
Dixon at Pender
E.Carteret at W.Carteret
Croatan at Beddingfield
Swans. at Jordan-Matth.
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Hobbton 0-0 2-1
Rosewood 0-0 2-1
North Duplin 0-0 2-2
Lakewood 0-0 1-2
(x Union opted out of ` the season)
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)
North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0
Midway 42, Lakewood 12
Hobbton 50, Sp. Creek 22
Canceled
Rosewood at Whiteville
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 17)
Pamlico at North Duplin
Northside-Pine. at Rosew.
Lakewood at W. Columbus
OPEN
Hobbton
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christian 0-0 3-0
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 3-0
Trinity Christian 0-0 1-0
Ravenscroft 0-0 2-1
Wake Christian 0-0 1-1
Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-2
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)
Graham 33, Wake Chr. 14
N. Raleigh 38, BMG 14
Ravensc. 17, N. Cross 14
Gray Col. 31, Legion Coll.0 OPEN
Harrells, Trinity
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 17)
Wake Christian at Harrells
Legion at Char. Latin
Ravenscroft at Trinity