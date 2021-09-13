EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

Kinston 0-0 4-0

North Lenoir 0-0 3-0

South Lenoir 0-0 2-0

East Duplin 0-0 3-1

Wallace-RH 0-0 2-1

James Kenan 0-0 0-1

SW Onslow 0-0 0-3

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

N.Myrtle Bch. 49, WRH 35

J.H. Rose 50, SWO 12

Kinston 34, Pamlico 0

N. Lenoir 44, S.Wayne 24

OPEN–James Kenan

Canceled

Richlands at S. Lenoir

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 17)

East Duplin at J. Kenan

Wallace-RH at SW Onslow

South Lenoir at Kinston

OPEN–North Lenoir

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

White Oak 0-0 3-1

Croatan 0-0 1-2

West Carteret 0-0 1-2

Richlands 0-0 0-1

Dixon 0-0 0-1

Swansboro 0-0 0-2

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)

White Oak 48, Manteo 0

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

Jackson. 48, W.Carteret 7

Canceled

Richlands at South Lenoir

Swansboro at Farm.Central

Dixon at Trask

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 17)

Trask at White Oak

Princeton at Richlands

Dixon at Pender

E.Carteret at W.Carteret

Croatan at Beddingfield

Swans. at Jordan-Matth.

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Hobbton 0-0 2-1

Rosewood 0-0 2-1

North Duplin 0-0 2-2

Lakewood 0-0 1-2

(x Union opted out of ` the season)

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

Midway 42, Lakewood 12

Hobbton 50, Sp. Creek 22

Canceled

Rosewood at Whiteville

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 17)

Pamlico at North Duplin

Northside-Pine. at Rosew.

Lakewood at W. Columbus

OPEN

Hobbton

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christian 0-0 3-0

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 3-0

Trinity Christian 0-0 1-0

Ravenscroft 0-0 2-1

Wake Christian 0-0 1-1

Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-2

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 10)

Graham 33, Wake Chr. 14

N. Raleigh 38, BMG 14

Ravensc. 17, N. Cross 14

Gray Col. 31, Legion Coll.0 OPEN

Harrells, Trinity

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 17)

Wake Christian at Harrells

Legion at Char. Latin

Ravenscroft at Trinity

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com